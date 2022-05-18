Cardi B's Got Talent -- Shows How She Changes Diapers With Her Wildly Long Nails!

Cardi B is dropping some advice for all the mommas out there!

The rapper took to Twitter on Tuesday to help a fellow musician out by sharing exactly how she changed diapers with her long-ass nails! When new mom Kash Doll asked how the 29-year-old cares for her two kiddos, Kulture, 3, and Wave, 8 months, with her stylish claws, the performer decided to share an entire video of her demonstrating using a teddy bear! Amazing!

In the clip, Offset’s babe was seen wearing long stiletto-shaped red nails as she unsnapped the stuffed animal’s onesie to reveal a diaper. She then cleaned the butt cheeks and “crevices” using a wipe. Her daughter wandered over at this point looking super skeptical about what was going down, asking:

“Mommy… why you cleaning the butt?”

Cardi simply laughed, saying:

“It’s a long story.”

LOLz! When finished, the WAP vocalist slipped on a new diaper, clipped on the onesie (her least favorite part), and put a pair of pants on the teddy! She then reflected:

“I don’t know if it’s because I have two kids so I could probably do it a little faster. Probably because I’ve been wearing nails this long since I was 10.”

Ch-ch-check out the iconic parenting video (below)!

Okay girl sooo I just made a whole video ????????????Trust me you will get the hang of it! However I do feel like boys are harder to clean,they got more crevices. https://t.co/b2CeTstz1L pic.twitter.com/80PEcWlMIJ — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 17, 2022

Who knew Cardi B would come in clutch with the parenting advice?! Kash Doll was thrilled to see the example and responded:

“Ok I’ll be bck in a week and let u kno how it’s going!!! Lol Thnks girllllaaaaa”

We hope it works! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Cardi B/Instagram/Twitter]