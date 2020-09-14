Family Of Carole Baskin’s Missing Husband Pays For Commercial To Air During DWTS!

Is this the ultimate shady move?!

New attention has been brought to the disappearance of Don Lewis, thanks to Carole Baskin‘s appearance on Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness. But now his family is ready to take things even further.

The family of the millionaire, who mysteriously vanished in 1997, has bought air time during Monday night’s season premiere of Dancing With The Stars, where the big cat enthusiast will — somehow — be appearing as a contestant. You know, because it’s 2020 and nothing matters.

So what will this ad look like??

According to TMZ, Lewis’ three daughters, Gale, Lynda, and Donna, will be featured during the first ABC commercial break along with attorney John Phillips and former assistant Anne McQueen. The group, who all allege that Baskin had something to do with Don’s disappearance, will be appealing to the public to send in any tips and information they have about the missing persons cold case.

Wow.

Obviously, Carole landed a spot on the dancing competition thanks to her raised profile from the hit docuseries, which was released in March on Netflix where it immediately became a cultural touchstone.

But if her newfound celebrity is controversial among the general public, that’s nothing compared to how Don’s family feels about it. According to this latest report, the fam sees her inclusion in the prime time competition as “grossly insensitive” as it undermines the ongoing investigation.

Obviously Carole has continued to maintain her innocence in her husband’s disappearance, but one would think the widespread suspicion alone would keep her from getting some sort of kitschy, ballroom redemption arc. At least someone is fighting against it.

