Woman Claims Her Ex Was Possibly Involved In The Disappearance Of Carole Baskin’s Husband!

Could this be a new development in the case of Don Lewis‘ disappearance?!

As you’ll recall, Tiger King star Joe Exotic has long maintained his nemesis Carole Baskin killed her husband, possibly feeding him to tigers. The DWTS contestant has repeatedly denied these accusations about her late partner, who was declared legally dead in 2002, but now, there’s possibly some new information in the case!

Trish Farr-Payne alleged that her ex-husband, Kenny Farr, might be connected to the 1997 disappearance of Lewis. Farr served as a handyman for the then-couple, taking care of big cats and their property. In a new interview with 48 Hours, Trish claimed Farr, who was violent with her, arrived home one night with Lewis’ van, which contained guns.

She says that her then-husband told her:

“‘Listen… I’m hangin’ on to these right now for Carole… Don’s gone. And I don’t want you talkin’ about him. If anybody calls, you don’t say anything about Don.'”

It was just two days later that Baskin reported her husband as missing. Trish shared:

“Everything started kinda coming together. Kenny’s got Don’s van. Kenny’s got Don’s guns. Don’s gone and I knew Don was gone the day before he was supposedly missing… Something wasn’t right.”

But when she confronted Kenny, he allegedly said to her:

“Don’t ask me questions that you don’t want the answers to.”

That wasn’t the only suspicious thing that she says happened! In addition to threatening her life, she recalled a large freezer with a padlock appearing on her porch around that time, which later disappeared “about a week” after Don was reported missing:

“Kenny had threatened to put me in a grinder, he said, ‘If you try to leave me again, I’m gonna put you in the grinder, like I did Don.’ I thought he was tellin’ the truth… I knew deep down that Kenny had some part in Don’s not ever coming back. I knew then for sure.”

In the interest of her own safety and the safety of her children, Farr-Payne kept this to herself until Kenny was arrested in 2000 for domestic violence. He has continued to work for the Netflix starlet in the years since the disappearance of Don. Earlier this year, Carole spoke with the Tampa Bay Times, stating that she gave Farr the guns after Lewis vanished and that she does not believe he had anything to do with his disappearance.

Watch more from 48 Hours (below):

[Image via Netflix & 48 Hours/YouTube.]