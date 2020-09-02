Tiger King‘s Carole Baskin, Chrishell Stause, & More Wild Celebs Join DWTS!

Dancing with the Stars is bringing some major celebs to the dance floor this season, as well as a new host!

Tyra Banks is stepping in for Tom Bergeron to host season 29 of the long-running series, with Netflix stars, boy band members, and reality mainstays ready to compete for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

The full cast lineup was revealed on Wednesday morning via Good Morning America, and includes Tiger King‘s Carole Baskin, Chrishell Stause of Selling Sunset, Nelly, Jesse Metcalfe, AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys, former pro basketball player Charles Oakley, and more!

The rest of the cast is jam-packed: Cheer star Monica Aldama, The Bachelorette‘s Kaitlyn Bristowe, former NFL star Vernon Davis, Anne Heche, Jessie star Skai Jackson, Justina Machado, stylist Jeannie Mai, Catfish host Nev Schulman, and former figure skater Johnny Weir.

Give the trailer a watch (below):

Introducing your #DWTS 2020 Cast ???? Join us LIVE in the ballroom September 14 at 8|7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/HvbdQemIPa — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) September 2, 2020

Tune in September 14 on ABC to watch it all go down AND find out who gets partnered with who!

