Yikes! Casey Affleck’s Girlfriend Caylee Cowan Woke Up To A Home Intruder Nightmare!

In a terrifying situation for any young woman, actress Caylee Cowan woke up to an intruder in her home — what turned out to be an active burglary.

The 24-year-old girlfriend of Casey Affleck was reportedly alone in their LA home Tuesday morning when she opened her eyes to find a man in her bedroom standing over her bed.

Talk about a terrifying wake up call!

According to LAPD sources, the sighting took place sometime around 3 a.m. The source explained that when Caylee realized what she was seeing, she let out a loud scream — which apparently spooked the burglar, who then darted away. Once the coast was clear the young actress, whom you may have seen opposite Nicolas Cage in Willy’s Wonderland, dialed 911 to report the incident and provide a description of what the man looked like.

Props to Caylee for being able to get a good enough look at the criminal’s face in order to describe him… Or maybe he was just THAT close to her — which is all the more terrifying!

Luckily, police were able to arrive at the neighborhood quickly enough to find and apprehend the intruder, who was apparently still running down the street. From there it was discovered that the individual had stolen some of Caylee’s personal belongings, presumably before he entered her room. As a result the perp was arrested and booked for burglary. The strange thing however is that there was no sign of forced entry, so it’s unclear how exactly the man gained access to the Hollywood home. We’re just happy that young Caylee is okay! And we’re certain that Casey will DEFINITELY be revamping their home security to avoid any future harm being done to his younger girlfriend.

Protect her, Casey!!

BTW, the 46-year-old star confirmed his relationship with Caylee on Instagram in November of last year after images surfaced of the two showing some major PDA! The actress, who is 22 years his junior, commented on the IG post which showed them donating blood, saying:

“I love you so much.”

So the two must have been seeing each other for some time before the November announcement if they were already at the point of exchanging L words! But who knows — anything is possible in Hollywood, LOLz. In fact, they’ve already sparked engagement rumors! Gurl was photographed with a rock on that finger back in March!

The couple started dating shortly after Casey split from another actress, Floriana Lima.

He was of course married to Summer Phoenix, sister of his pal Joaquin Phoenix, for over a decade. However, she filed for divorce after their separation in 2015, citing irreconcilable differences — possibly differences to do with the star’s 2010 sexual harassment suits, where two female crew members made claims Casey behaved inappropriately on the set of I’m Still Here, the movie he directed with Joaquin. One of the women claimed she woke up to the Manchester By the Sea star crawling into her bed while she was unconscious. Huh.

Look, we’re just glad Caylee is okay. Waking up to a man you didn’t invite into your personal space must be a terrifying experience.

