Casey Affleck Goes Instagram Official With New Girlfriend Caylee Cowan

Casey Affleck went public with a new relationship.

On Thursday, the Manchester By the Sea actor hopped on Instagram to reveal that he is dating 23-year-old actress Caylee Cowan. In a post encouraging followers to donate blood to The Red Cross, he gushed about his girlfriend:

“@cayleecowan showed up. She is not on the Love’s active roster [the baseball team he plays for], but she is MY Love, and she ALWAYS shows up when it counts. However Caylee is usually unenthused about needles, blood, etc, and though she believably feigned nonchalance all the way to the donation location, once on the table with her sleeve rolled up, she was overheard quietly asking a staff member, ‘Is there a chance I might die?’ The answer was no, of course.”

For her part, the Willy Wonderland star commented on his post to also profess her affection for Affleck, saying:

“I love you so much.”

The couple’s social media debut comes after they were photographed making out during an outing in Los Angeles on Tuesday in photos obtained by Page Six. The 46-year-old was previously in a relationship with Floriana Lima, whom he started seeing back in 2016 shortly after calling it quits with former wife, Summer Phoenix. It is unclear when Casey and the Supergirl alum broke up, but it definitely looks like he has moved on.

You can ch-ch-check out the post from Affleck (below):

