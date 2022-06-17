Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Are Getting 'Super Serious' About Their 'Future' Together!

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are THRIVING!!!

We already know that the 41-year-old reality TV star is supposedly already falling in love with the 28-year-old comedian! So claimed Kim’s little sis Khloé Kardashian late last week, at least. And based on this new reporting, it sounds like Khlo-money was right on the money with that take!

Related: Ripley’s Says Kim Did NOT Damage Marilyn Monroe’s Dress — And They Have RECEIPTS!

An insider delivered brand-new insight to ET about the happy couple in a report published on Thursday afternoon. The source made it very clear that the KUWTK alum is thinking seriously about her future with the Meet Cute star! The source claims Kim and Pete are “super serious and in love,” which is, like, amazing!!

And the insider continued, also explaining how Kete is looking ahead to life as a pair:

“They are talking about their plans going forward as a couple.”

That’s BIG!

Obviously, Kim has been open about loving Pete’s fun personality and boundless energy. And we’ve been reporting quite a bit about the couple’s close connection following their recent trip to Tahiti.

But as it turns out, what really sealed the deal for the Selfish author was watching the actor interact with her kids!

Pete has really taken to North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. Kim “really loves and appreciates” that connection, and it’s made the SKIMS mogul fall “even harder” for the King of Staten Island star:

“Seeing him with her children has made her fall even harder for Pete. Kim and Pete are very invested in each other and feel closer than ever. They had an amazing time in Tahiti and can’t wait for what the future holds.”

Swoon!!

We knew Pete was starting to bond with the little ones, but hearing that seals the deal. And seriously warms our hearts!! Sounds like Kim picked herself a good one! (And Pete, too!)

Related: ‘SNL’ Star Michael Che Takes Credit For Getting Kim And Pete Together!

Speaking of all this cute couple talk, on Friday morning, Kim posted new pics from the pair’s trip to Tahiti. Joking that they were “stranded” in the gorgeous tropical locale, the SKKN By Kim boss delivered beach vibes, sunny times, and plenty of adorable interaction with her heavily-tattooed other half!

Ch-ch-check out the new highlights (below):

We love to see it!

Kim dropped more cute content on her IG Stories on Friday morning, too.

In that set of behind-the-scenes vids and snaps, she showed some of the ways Pete assisted in order to get the perfect pic for the reality TV superstar:

And there was more!

Back on dry land, Pete finally got the perfect shot — of Kim’s legendary backside!

Ch-ch-check that out (below):

Awww! Such a helpful boyfriend!

We’re jealous! LOLz!!

Related: Did Kim Mistakenly F**k Up Her SKKN Brand Name Choice?!

…There’s just one problem.

The ET source also dropped the hammer on the other half of Kete’s love, delivering new news about Kanye West. Explaining how this relationship is being viewed by Kim’s ex-husband, the source revealed:

“[Kanye is] still very much jealous of the situation and has a lot of animosity about their relationship.”

Uh-oh.

Of course, during the fam’s season finale of The Kardashians on Hulu, which debuted on Thursday, Kim revealed Ye’s allegedly unsettling antics behind the scenes during their marriage. And the ET confidant co-signed on that vibe, adding new details to the dynamic between Ye and Pete:

“[Ye] is also getting to a point where he feels like he has no other choice but to try and be understanding. He knows his words won’t change the course of Pete and Kim’s relationship and he has chosen to take a step back.”

Well, stepping back is definitely a good choice. We hope that vibe continues to play out as calmer heads prevail and the passage of time eases some of these tensions.

We’re still just over the moon for Kim and Pete, tho! This is so fun for them!

What do U think, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram]