Cassie Randolph Accused Of Filing Restraining Order Against Colton Underwood For Attention — But How Does SHE Feel??

Cassie Randolph isn’t exactly a happy camper after filing a restraining order against Colton Underwood.

According to an E! News source, the 25-year-old reality star was concerned about her safety after her Bachelor ex-boyfriend allegedly started “stalking” and “harassing” her after their breakup, which they publicly announced in May 2020.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Colton’s alleged actions included placing a tracking device on the bottom of Cassie’s car, showing up “uninvited” at her El Lay apartment in addition to her parents’ home in Huntington Beach, California, and taking “obsessive walks” around her apartment complex.

Cassie also claimed that the 28-year-old Bachelor star accused her of spending time with her ex-boyfriend, Caelan Tiongson, who she dated during her time on the web series Young Once (which was allegedly true, according to an Us Weekly source), and sent her anonymous messages in which he posed as a stalker — while kind of actually being a stalker.

While it’s not clear whether a judge signed off on the restraining order just yet, an insider shared that Cassie hoped she wouldn’t have to resort to such extreme measures, telling the outlet:

“Cassie is really upset that she had to file a restraining order. She didn’t want it to come to this.”

But a source close to the former football player has a VERY different take.

According to the insider from Colton’s camp, he and Cassie “have not spoken for a month, so the timing with this restraining order is very strange.”

The insider pointed out that Colton “has been in Colorado for a bit,” but said it’s unclear where Cassie has been staying. The confidant also revealed what allegedly went wrong with their relationship, claiming things got messy between the two because of — what else? — reality television.

In a TV twist, this source revealed the pair had been “shooting a reality show since June.” That’s apparently what drove a wedge between them, as the source recalled:

“Things got really tough so Colton pulled out. Cassie is still trying to sell the show. Her family is also in it. When they broke up, she tried to keep it just friends, but his feelings never went away for her. She did like the attention, so it was very hard for him.”

Relationships are always a bit more complicated when you involve cameras and contracts!

But what does this insider mean saying Cassie is “still trying to sell the show”? Reading between the lines it really sounds like someone from Colton’s camp is insinuating she’s trying to raise her profile with new controversy…

It’s interesting though, seeing as Cassie was the one who accused her ex of attempting to “monetize” their failed relationship when they exchanged social media digs back in July. We mean, this Colton source is basically claiming the opposite!

