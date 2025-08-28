CBS News Reporter Freaks Out Learning Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are Engaged Live On The Air! WATCH!

When Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on Tuesday, people couldn’t contain their excitement! Not even one CBS News reporter when she was set to go live on the air!

While on camera, Olivia Rinaldi was looking down at her phone and saw the jaw-dropping Instagram post that Taylor and Travis are getting married… and she absolutely freaked out! The journalist excitedly said:

“Taylor Swift is engaged. Taylor Swift is engaged. Taylor Swift is engaged. This, come back to me [she told producers]. She just posted it. Oh, my God, oh, my God.”

LOLz! She was all of us at that moment! She couldn’t calm down! Looking at the joint announcement, Olivia gushed over Tay’s massive ring! She exclaimed:

“Oh, it’s huge. The ring is ginormous.”

And it didn’t end there! Olivia continued to lose it in front of her colleagues:

“This is so exciting. Oh my god, oh my god, oh my god. It’s on her Instagram, it’s on her Instagram, it’s on her Instagram, oh my god, oh my god, oh my god, oh my god, oh my god. I feel like Paul Revere right now.”

Ha! Her excitement over the happy news didn’t dwindle as she then proudly told CBS News viewers about what happened:

“This is a very exciting moment for me in my professional career, because I get to announce that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged.”

It truly was the best day!! Watch the viral moment (below):

CBS News reporter @olivialarinaldi discovers Taylor Swift is engaged to Travis Kelce moments before going on live TV. “I feel like Paul Revere right now.” https://t.co/SsAqe2q4US pic.twitter.com/0fS6lCqEIR — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 26, 2025

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Share ’em (below)!

[Image via CBS News/X, Taylor Swift/Instagram]