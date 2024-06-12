Celine Dion Promises A Return To The Stage!!! This woman!!! SO STRONG!!! Related Posts The View Cast Shocked To See A-Lister In The Audience -- Because His Mom Is A Huge Fan! Kim Kardashian In Bed With Trump! Celine Dion’s So Unwell! Poor Jennifer Aniston! You All Are NASTY! And More! | Perez Hilton Zachary Quinto Made A Restaurant Worker CRY, The Restaurant Says!! Zachary Quinto BLASTED By Restaurant For Screaming At Staff ‘Like An Entitled Child’ & Making A Host Cry!! CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Jun 11, 2024 17:00pm PDT Share This Categories Canadialand Celine Dion Music Minute YouTube Post navigation CLICK CLICK CLICK Next Article