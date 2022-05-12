Competing With Pete Davidson?? Kanye West's Girlfriend Seemingly Gets 'Ye' Tattoo On Wrist

Sorry, Pete Davidson! You’re not the only one honoring their love in permanent ink these days!

It now looks like Kanye West’s girlfriend Chaney Jones has gotten a brand new tattoo in the artist’s honor! The model shared a photo of herself wearing what appears to be white Balenciaga pants and a tube top via Instagram Story on Thursday — but fans skipped right over the sexy fit and honed in on a new marking on the side of her wrist instead. When zoomed in, it looks a whole lot like Kanye’s new legal name Ye!

Related: Kim Shares Kanye’s SAVAGE Critique Of First Outfit She Styled After Split!

Ch-ch-check it out for yourself (below)!

Wow!

She really got his name tattooed on her?! Taking a page right out of Pete’s book! But, unfortunately, fans aren’t really loving the possible ink, writing on social media:

“That was fast” “I would never tat [somebody] name who don’t even wanna divorce they wife…gn” “This is risky” “Nutty behavior” “Haven’t even known him 6months but ok”

Well, it may be fast for us regular folk, but for Chaney, she could just be trying to commemorate such an iconic time in her life! Or are we thinking too positively here? LOLz!

Super fans will know the Yeezy founder has been coupled up with Jones since February, shortly after the songwriter split from Julia Fox. (Wow, has it been MONTHS already?) There’s also been lots of speculation and reporting that she’s more of a “muse” than a romantic partner…

Related: Ray J Spills All About THAT Airport Laptop Handoff With Kanye West

Just last month they were in Japan together while the musician was on business, and while they remained fairly low-key, the Kim Kardashian lookalike did snap a few pics for the ‘gram — including one of them snuggled up on an overpass!

So why the comparison to the King Of Staten Island star? Well, he’s sort of made it a thing of his to get his girlfriend’s name tatted all over his body. In fact, he now has several pieces of body art in her honor! Back in March, the KUWTK alum confirmed on The Ellen Show that the Saturday Night Live lothario got “MY GIRL IS A LAWYER” written above his left clavicle. Later, photos also seemed to show off a new tattoo that appears to read “KNSCP” on the 28-year-old’s neck, letters that could only stand for Kim and her four tiny humans — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm! You can check out that pic HERE and see the rest (below)!

He also took things a step further and got her name BRANDED on his chest (above)!! We have a feeling Chaney won’t be going that far, but we’re pretty shocked she got his name tatted in the first place, so who knows what she’ll do next.

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Does this new tat really say Ye?? If you think so, are you lovin’ or hatin’ it?! Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]