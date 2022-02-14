Kanye West & Julia Fox Officially Split -- Read Her Statement HERE

It’s over for Kanye West and Julia Fox — and on Valentine’s Day, no less.

The Uncut Gems star and the Hurricane rapper have officially split up, according to a statement her rep released to the media on Monday.

Related: Kanye West Delivered WHAT To Estranged Wife Kim Kardashian For Valentine’s Day?!

Of course, we pretty much knew this was coming based on our extensive prior sleuthing of the Uncut Gems star’s recently-cleansed Instagram account. But to hear it come out from Fox’s team on Monday means that it’s now officially official.

A rep for the 32-year-old actress confirmed the very-much-anticipated breakup news in a very simple statement released to E! News on the holiday morning, saying (below):

“Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators, but they are no longer together.”

Short, sweet, and to the point. And now it’s over. For real.

And even though the couple — er, open relationship partners — didn’t last more than about six weeks, it was quite the run when they were going strong.

Now, Ye will undoubtedly turn his focus to keep his focus on winning back estranged wife Kim Kardashian. Of course, whether that will actually happen remains to be seen. But now, Fox is at least out of the picture, and Juliye is no more.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Derrick Salters/WENN/Avalon]