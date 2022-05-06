Kanye West Takes Japan With Kim Kardashian Lookalike GF Chaney Jones -- And Misses Psalm's Birthday?!

Kanye West has been very vocal in the recent past about wanting to be involved with his childrens’ lives even after his divorce from reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

So we find it a little bit curious to see the rapper jet off halfway around the world with his Kim-lookalike girlfriend — and miss his son’s birthday party in the process!

Psalm West turns three years old this coming Monday, but the fam celebrated things a few days early on Thursday afternoon with an Incredible Hulk-themed shindig for the boy.

The party itself was a wonderful and imaginative event for Psalm, put on with major fanfare like the KarJenner fam always seems to do! According to social media pics from the big day, Psalm’s birthday included a large green balloon entrance, a green slime station, and a rich green birthday cake shaped out in the form of a Hulk fist! SMASHING!

Truly a themed party for the ages, and certainly a wonderful memory for the little boy! Ch-ch-check out some of the highlights (below):

And here are a few more shots from the cool and creatively-themed (and very brightly color-coordinated!) birthday party, for good measure:

Love it!

We are green with envy! LOLz!

But Ye was not around — like, not even in the same hemisphere!

The 44-year-old rapper instead opted to trek off to Japan with GF Chaney Jones. On Thursday, the 24-year-old Instagram influencer took to her social media app of choice to post a new snap of herself with the Jesus Walks performer. In the pic, the couple stood together on a walking bridge that overlooked the famous tree-lined Omotesandō street in Tokyo.

You can see that shot (below):

Later, according to Page Six, observant fans “spotted West and Jones out and about exploring the city,” including the famed Shibuya commercial center of the Japanese city. That sounds like a great trip! And Tokyo is an amazing place!!

But honestly, it’s a bit confusing to us — for several reasons.

For one, Ye has been extremely adamant about wanting to be involved in family functions even after his split from the SKIMS mogul. Well, Thursday was a family function. Why not attend that instead of traveling to Japan? Of course, maybe he had to be there for a professional project, or something that we don’t know about? Still, the timing makes us wonder! Especially since Chaney went along, suggesting the trip was one for fun??

Also, Japan is under major travel restrictions right now due to COVID. The Japan Times reported on Thursday night that the nation’s government is looking to ease those restrictions and allow tourist groups back into the country sometime next month. But obviously, Ye and Chaney were able to pop in prior to that. Curious, indeed…

