Charlie Puth Admits He Wrote THIS Song While Getting Naughty: 'Maybe I Should Have Focused On The Act'

Charlie Puth is revealing the dirty details behind his music.

If you follow the We Don’t Talk Anymore singer on social media, you probably know he can get a little NSFW at times. From posting scandalous pics, to talking about the songs he masturbates to… He doesn’t hold back when it comes to dishing out all the sexy deets. And that doesn’t seem to be changing any time soon!

On Tuesday, the 31-year-old sat down with Interview magazine, where he revealed that his song Marks On My Neck, off his 2022 album Charlie, came to him when he was gettin’ busy! He explained:

“I wrote the song in the middle of the act, maybe I should have focused on the act a little bit more, but the melody just kind of popped into my head and I actually had stopped and recorded a little quick voice note and then had to get back into the act. But that’s where that melody came from.”

Suffice to say ALL his creative juices were flowing, LOLz!

OMG! Could you imagine that?? Getting into the groove with someone and then they all of a sudden pause to record a quick little voice note? The pain of hooking up with an artist, we guess! Ha!

He added that the lyrics actually stem from a very personal experience with someone that he knew he wasn’t “energetically” aligned with:

“I was getting over somebody and what better way [to do that] than meet new people? It probably wasn’t going to work out with this person and that was what I was energetically picking up, which is okay. It’s all about the experience. And I remember waking up and looking at myself in the mirror, noticing these marks on my neck, and every day they’d heal and fade but so would the person who put them on me. And we went our separate ways. I’m thankful for the experience and maybe they are as well but I just thought it was interesting that a person can fade away at the same pace of the scars on your neck.”

Wait, so… that story wasn’t the person he was with at the time? Like at the time? He had that idea bopping around in his head, and then he was hooking up with someone else and thought — oh hold on, I have to start writing a song about your predecessor?? Apologies, I was just thinking about that LAST person in this bed, I need to go make music about them??? Wow.

When he’s not writing music in bed, he’s listening. As far as his personal sex playlist goes, Charlie keeps it to the classics:

“It’s usually Roy Ayers, Delegation‘s Oh Honey. Sometimes it’s just Blue in Green by Miles Davis.”

He added:

“I have a place in New York and I always hope that it snows and/or rains while I’m having sex because I want to put that record on. I went to Manhattan School of Music in Harlem and would always listen to jazz on the ride up there. You think that I’d want to listen to something else after having played eight hours of jazz? But it’s always jazz for me in any scenario. Never hip-hop. That feels like, too on the nose, like having Drake playing in the background.”

The man knows what he likes!

[Images via Charlie Puth/Instagram & Youtube]