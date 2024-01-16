Matthew Perry Honored During Emmys With Emotional Friends Reference During Touching In Memoriam Segment

Matthew Perry was honored during a very emotional In Memoriam at the 2024 Emmys.

On Monday night, stars gathered in Los Angeles to honor the best in television — and, of course, pay tribute to the fallen stars of the industry. In a heartfelt performance by Charlie Puth and The War and Treaty, they sang a moving rendition of See You Again before transitioning into the Friends theme song, I’ll Be There For You.

It was in this final segment that some of the biggest names were recognized, including Kirstie Alley, Andre Braugher, and Barbara Walters, with the 17 Again star himself coming in last, earning an emotional round of cheers from the audience.

As Perezcious readers know, Matthew’s death in October at age 54 was a huge shock to the world. He truly left an impact on so, so many, especially as his Friends character Chandler Bing. How sweet to honor him with the show’s theme. Take a look (below):

Charlie Puth performs the theme song from #Friends during the in memoriam segment at the 75th #Emmys pic.twitter.com/YbfNUZOHYj — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 16, 2024

It’s still so hard to see him on a list like this!

Thoughts on the special In Memoriam? Let us know (below)…

