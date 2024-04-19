Taylor Swift Gives Charlie Puth A Shoutout In TTPD -- And The Internet Reacts!

Taylor Swift gave a major compliment to Charlie Puth in her new album!

As fans continue to react to The Tortured Poets Department, some were shocked that she name-dropped the We Don’t Talk Any More on her title track. In the song, if you haven’t listened yet, she belts out:

“You smoked then ate seven bars of chocolate/ We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist”

Listen to the song (below):

This song, of course, is speculated to be about Tay Tay’s proclaimed “tattooed golden retriever” Matty Healy. He’s tweeted praise for Charlie countless times before, so it’s no surprise he and Fortnight singer might chat about Mr. Puth during their downtime. But that doesn’t mean it wasn’t a surprise for some Swifties listening for the first time!

Related: Swifties Think Taylor’s New Song The Manuscript Is About… John Mayer?!

On X (Twitter), listeners expressed all their feelings at the seemingly out-of-nowhere lyric:

“Charlie Puth is TRENDING… her power” “CHARLIE PUTH mention is a jumpscare” “I agree, Taylor. Charlie Puth SHOULD be a bigger artist.” ““we declared charlie puth should be a bigger artist” ATE”

Ch-ch-check out some more reactions (below):

Charlie Puth when he wakes up in the morning & sees a ton of streams on his music pic.twitter.com/uJUvfux7fi — rebecca. (@bigrapputation) April 19, 2024

Charlie Puth listening to the tortured poets department #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/Dwhm3K93Eo — Kath (@GrapesOf_Kath) April 19, 2024

Ha! What do U think, Perezcious readers? Is Charlie criminally underrated? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Judy Eddy/MEGA/WENN.com]