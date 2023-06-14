Watch Tia Mowry Test Her Kids To See If They Can Tell Which Twin She Is On Sister, Sister!

Tia Mowry and her twin sister Tamera are used to getting mixed up by people. But their own kids???? Brutal!

Of course, the twins rose to fame as the stars of the aptly-named sitcom Sister, Sister in the ’90s. Plenty of viewers back then had trouble telling them apart. And now that Tia has two kids of her own, she wants to see if they can differentiate!

Related: Tia Reveals The ‘Awakening’ That Led Her To Divorce Cory Hardrict

The sitcom vet took to TikTok late last week with a HIGHlarious vid quizzing her 11-year-old son Cree and 5-year-old daughter Cairo:

“OK you guys, so let’s see how well my kids know me. Let’s see if they can tell the difference between their mama and their auntie.”

Cree was up first! Tia put an image of her and Tamera from their Sister, Sister days up on the fam’s TV and asked:

“Cree, so we see ‘Sister, Sister’ on there. So who’s Mommy?”

When he pointed to the WRONG sister, she reacted:

“No! That is Auntie Tamera! I cannot believe you got it wrong!”

Cree protested by noting the mole on Tia’s face — but his momma corrected the record by saying it’s TAMERA with the mole:

“I don’t have a mole! Your auntie has a mole!”

Oh, man! (Is she sure?? LOLz!)

Next up was Cairo, who… drum roll please… got it right!! The 5-year-old picked out momma on screen and won praise for it! Phew!

Ch-ch-check out the HIGHlarious video (below):

@tiamowry Seeing if my kids can tell which one’s their mama ???? Someone was a sore loser tonight! ???? ♬ original sound – Tia Mowry

Too funny! What a great idea for a video. But it’s too bad Cree got it wrong! LOLz!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Netflix/YouTube/Tia Mowry/TikTok]