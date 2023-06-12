Rachel Bilson Makes ANOTHER Bold Bedroom Confession After Getting Fired The Last Time!

No one is going to silence Rachel Bilson!

The Hart of Dixie star has been speaking openly about dating — and sometimes blush-inducingly frank about sex. We LOVE how honest Rachel is, but not everyone feels that way.

As you may have heard, she was fired after an appearance on the Women On Top podcast in which she talked about what she needs for an orgasm and enjoying being “manhandled” in bed. All of it was perfectly reasonable, she’s an adult woman after all, just talking about healthy sexual behavior. Not even anything kinky! But she got dropped by the “conservative brand” all the same, which she revealed on her own podcast later, lamenting:

“A job got taken away from me because I was speaking candidly and openly about sex in a humorous way on our friend’s podcast. I basically got a job, that I already had, pulled from me because I was speaking openly about sex.”

But it’s not going to stop her! In a brand new episode of Broad Ideas on Monday, The OC alum brought the heat again, making another bold bedroom declaration: she’s never faked an orgasm.

Related: Amy Schumer Blasts Sandoval Over T-Shirt Sex Dig

Speaking to sex therapist Emily Morse, the actress explained the performance she’s not willing to give:

“I’ve never done that. I have never faked an orgasm.”

Rachel was curious what the sexpert thought of her decision, asking:

“Am I an a**hole? I start to go into that people-pleasing thing. And like, am I just a d**k because I never gave them that? It goes against my whole nature of being a people pleaser and putting the dude first.”

Well, to the AITA question — obviously not! You don’t owe men anything, you certainly don’t owe them a lie. If it didn’t happen, they need to be big boys and face that. Maybe that means relaxing about it because it was more about you, sometimes it means they need to figure out if there’s something you’re needing and not getting from them — but it is NOT incumbent upon you to give them a little gold star so they don’t get whiny!

The confession is, of course, something a lot of listeners were probably curious about after she revealed a few weeks ago that she didn’t have an orgasm from sex until she was 38 years old. She’s 41 now, so that was almost her entire sex life not having orgasms from sex — so naturally fans wondered if she was faking it until she made it!

Related: Rachel Clarifies THOSE Orgasm Comments!

Innerestingly, while she had Morse on, she also revealed that her first orgasm in her life was also on the late side. She admitted:

“My first orgasm didn’t come until I was probably 20 years old, with a partner, from him touching me. It took a very long time, it finally happened and then it was like, ‘OK, the floodgates have opened.’ It was easier.”

She explained it was a learning process:

“Mostly it was about me and my body and being comfortable and figuring out position and whatnot. It was so interesting because now I can with different partners. It’s learning your body.”

So true! And so helpful for many young women out there struggling with the big O!

We’re so happy Rachel decided to keep opening up — and not back off just to try and avoid losing out on certain jobs!

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Rachel Bilson/YouTube/Warner Bros TV/Max.]