Charlie Puth Finally Reacts To THAT Name-Drop In Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department!

Charlie Puth is FINALLY reacting to being name-dropped in Taylor Swift‘s new album!

As Perezcious readers know, Taylor shockingly called out the See You Again crooner in the title track of her new album The Tortured Poets Department. In a song seemingly about her ex Matty Healy, she sang:

“You smoked then ate seven bars of chocolate / We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist”

For once, there was no denying what man she was singing about. LOLz!

Related: Taylor Swift Is A Total NFL Fangirl Now!

Aside from being a sweet show of support for Charlie, Swifties felt the lyric was also a reference to The 1975 frontman considering, he once publicly gave the Marvin Gaye artist a shout-out on X (Twitter) in 2018. But regardless of Matty’s influence over the song, the whole internet was just freaking out about the name-check. In turn, that caused the We Don’t Talk Anymore vocalist to trend on social media as everyone reacted to TTPD and shared their hot takes on the compliment. So, how does Charlie feel about all this?!?

Just over a week after the new music was released, the 32-year-old subtly reacted to the name-drop on his Instagram Story on Sunday! He did it by resharing a photo of the Grammy winner in the studio working on her new-record-breaking project. The picture featured Taylor singing with the words “The Tortured Poets Department” written in sharpie over the image. Look (below — at the sixth slide):

Charlie didn’t add any additional commentary, but at least he’s seemingly showing some love to TayTay and her super successful release! It’s gotta be a trip to be highlighted like this!

Reactions? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Avalon]