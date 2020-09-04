Cheer‘s La’Darius Marshall Is ‘Safe’ After Alarming Post About ‘Fading Away’

La’Darius Marshall is “safe” after a concerning post to social media on Thursday left fans worried about his safety.

The Cheer star shared a now-deleted Instagram selfie, opening up about being “a broken kid,” sharing that he was “tired of hurting people” and had “lost his fight, his battle, and his war.”

Related: The Shocking Truth Behind YouTube Star Landon Clifford’s Death

Take a look at the 22-year-old’s caption for yourself (below):

“Message to my people: Ladarius Marshall is floating away, going away, fading away. I have hurt people, I have loved people, and I have given all I am to few people. Some people are strong enough to make it in the end but my fight stops here. I have loved so much that when something falls away it takes a piece of me with it. What’s left of me is nothing, I’m empty. I hope that when you think of me that you think of positive things that I have brought into your life. Painting a picture to seem happy isn’t the way to go for me anymore. I am not what my media shows. I’m a broken kid who has lost his fight, his battle, and his war. Carry on with life, but keep me in your memories. I love each and every single one of you guys. I hope that God shows you the way. Hurt people hurt people, and I’m tired of hurting people. It’s ok I’ll be smiling wherever I’m going. I have Given up this time.”

His Navarro College cheer teammates Gabi Butler and Jerry Harris both commented on the post to express their love and support prior to its deletion.

Shortly after the post was taken down, a new photo was posted of Marshall, embracing a young girl and a woman named Debbie Bonner, who he lived with while cheering at Navarro and was featured on the Netflix series.

Debbie seemingly wrote the caption on the new post late on Thursday evening, sharing that he would be receiving “the help he needs” and assuring fans of his safety:

“Ladarius Marshall is safe are home here in Texas with me @dlbonn Thank you all for carrying for our Boy, he will receive the help he needs I’ll make sure of it. We will take good care of him.”

We’re so glad that La’Darius is in the good hands of Bonnie, and hope he will be able to receive treatment and help.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

[Image via La’Darius Marshall/Instagram.]