Chelsea Houska Finally Admits The REAL Reason She Quit Teen Mom 2!

Chelsea Houska is finally discussing her reasoning for bowing out of the hit reality series Teen Mom 2! And as much as fans might miss the mainstay, her decision-making sounds really smart for her family!

Speaking to E! News on Tuesday, the MTV alum, who first caught fame on an episode of 16 and Pregnant back in 2009, shared that it was the portrayal of her oldest daughter Aubree that made her change her mind about participating in a TV gig. She explained:

“There just came a point — and I think it was a buildup almost — this feeling in my gut, or my heart, I guess. It just didn’t feel like I was supposed to be on that show anymore. There were conversations that [my daughter] Aubree and I were having from time to time, and there came a point where I was just worried because I don’t want her to ever be like, she can’t tell me things because it’s going to be aired to millions of people or whatever.”

Related: Chelsea Flaunts ‘Amazing’ Post-Baby Bod 3 Weeks After Giving Birth

That sounds like a pretty solid reason! This was also a change a longtime in the making, because as she noticed her 11-year-old begin to mature and become a more focal point in the show, the momma realized that’s not how she wanted her kids to grow up. Houska added:

“When she was little, the stuff that was going on with her dad and stuff, it was from my point of view, and as she got older, it started coming from her point of view. I think that deserves to be private for her. That was ultimately what kind of pushed me to decide to step away and leave that chapter of life.”

While it might be hard for some fans to admit, this was probably the right decision for the family if Chelsea was already having reservations this early on into Aubree’s life. Though after welcoming the firstborn into the world with ex Adam Lind on 16 and Pregnant, viewers definitely formed an attachment to the young family, which has added three more kiddos with father Cole DeBoer. And after 10 seasons of the popular show, it’s no wonder her departure announcement in October was a bit shocking, to say the least.

There’s still hope for Chelsea stans, though — the 29-year-old insisted she’d be open to appearing on any kind of reality show, so long as her children stay off camera!

“I always say that I would never go back to anything that’s about my kids’ personal life for sure. I don’t think I could do that. If something happened to be light-hearted and fun, I don’t think I would say no.”

Related: Dr. Drew Did NOT React Well To Chelsea Houska Announcing Her Teen Mom Exit

Though she’s certainly not in a rush, as the home decorator continued:

“I just feel like our family has gotten so much closer and we have a lot of land out here to explore. It’s just been a lot of cool opportunities and things just seem to be in such a good place these days.”

Seems she made the right decision for her tight-knit fam, and who knows what the future has in store! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Still sad to see Chelsea step away from Teen Mom 2? Was she naive to think appearing on reality TV wouldn’t have consequences for her kids? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via Chelsea Houska/Instagram]