Dr. Drew Did NOT React Well To Chelsea Houska Announcing Her Teen Mom Exit -- Watch!

Many are upset over Chelsea Houska’s decision to leave Teen Mom 2, but Dr. Drew is downright “pissed”!

The fan fave shared the news of her farewell during Part 1 of the MTV show’s Season 10 reunion, telling her co-stars that she’s leaving the series after 10 seasons. The 29-year-old told Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, and Jade Cline:

“So this is going to be my final season, my final reunion. And it is definitely bittersweet. And it’s weird that the last one is here like this, and we’re not all together [because of the coronavirus pandemic].”

The end of an era!

Related: Catelynn Lowell Gets Angel Tattoo In Honor Of Babies She Lost From Miscarriages

When asked by Drew, who was co-hosting the reunion, about why she decided to leave the show, Chelsea said:

“I feel like, just watching this last season, I was getting a bad feeling in my stomach. It just feels like it’s just time to close the chapter. And I’m almost 30, I’m having my fourth baby — it just feels like the right time.”

Makes sense, seeing as Chelsea is expecting her third child with husband Cole DeBoer. But not everyone was happy about the news — namely, the celebrity doctor, who admitted he was “both pissed and sad” over Chelsea’s departure. Aww!

For what it’s worth, though, Chelsea’s co-stars were much more encouraging. Briana said:

“More power to you. Good luck on your journey with you and your family. I wish you nothing but the best.”

Meanwhile, Leah said Chelsea’s departure was “bittersweet,” telling the group:

“It’s sad. It’s definitely bittersweet, but I think that Chelsea and her family get to make the best decision for their family at the end of the day and I wish them nothing but the best.”

For her part, Kail admitted she wasn’t “entirely shocked” by the news, sharing:

“I’m not entirely shocked, just because I do talk to Chelsea pretty often, so we’ve had conversations here and there. But, you know, I definitely told Chelsea, ‘This is obviously the right decision for you if you feel like there’s a weight lifted off your shoulders.’ … I do think it’s going to be a little bit weird of a dynamic without her, because we’ve been doing this together for 10 years. I’m really excited to see what opportunities she has when she moves on from this.”

However, Jade confessed she was “really surprised” by the announcement. She shared:

“I’m really surprised. Honestly, I didn’t like, expect it, especially since she’s having a new baby and stuff. It seemed like there was a lot of stuff going on, but I totally understand wanting to step back from the reality TV world.”

Clearly, Chelsea made some strong connections during her decade on the show. We’ll miss you, gurl — almost as much as Dr. Drew will!

Ch-ch-check out the clip (below) to see Chelsea’s goodbye:

[Image via MTV]