DWTS Alum Cheryl Burke Addresses 'Shocking' Artem Chigvintsev Domestic Violence Arrest

Dancing with the Stars alum Cheryl Burke is speaking out after her friend Artem Chigvintsev was arrested on felony domestic violence charges.

In Friday’s episode of her podcast Sex, Lies and Spray Tans, the professional ballroom dancer shared her thoughts on the “shocking” allegations made against her former co-star, who was not set to be involved in the upcoming season of the popular ABC dancing competition. Expressing her initial thoughts as reports were breaking, she shared:

“I hesitate to smile right now because of the current news … which I am in complete shock about.”

Artem was arrested in Napa County, California on a charge of felony corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant on Thursday morning and released on a $25,000 bond later in the day. The identity of the victim has not been confirmed as they requested anonymity — but he has been married to wrestling star Nikki Garcia (formerly known as Nikki Bella) for two years, so seems pretty clear.

While Cheryl noted “domestic violence is serious” and she was clearly distraught by the allegations, she shared that she has a long history with Artem which makes this news particularly challenging to navigate. The TV personality explained:

“Someone whom I’ve grown up with, who actually we used to live together in my family’s home in the [San Francisco] Bay area. Artem — it’s so shocking, I get kind of emotional — so he was arrested today, Thursday, … when we’re recording this. And domestic violence has been thrown in the mix.”

She continued, clearly walking on eggshells:

“I’m not going to say that he was charged or any of it but allegedly, domestic violence was the issue and he has a bail of like $25,000.”

The model went on to send a message to all those involved in the scary situation, saying:

“My heart goes out to everyone involved. It’s just really hard for me because he was my family — he’s my family — and, like, I don’t know what to say here other than I hope everybody’s okay.”

Considering her close bond with Artem, we’re glad to see that she’s thinking of the victims in this alleged altercation! Later, she referenced his wife and their 4-year-old son Matteo, adding more directly:

“I just hope his kid’s okay. I hope everyone, his wife… This is kind of shocking still for me.”

The 40-year-old podcaster, who was clearly emotional about this legal drama, was having a hard time wrapping her head around the claims, too. She noted:

“Domestic violence and Artem don’t really… that’s why it’s so shocking.”

Sadly, that is so often the case with domestic violence! What happens behind closed doors can be so different from a public persona. That said, this is very much still a developing story and it is unknown what happened or if he has a history of violence.

So far, all we know is that Artem placed a 911 call on Thursday morning requesting assistance for “a medical emergency” but he later called back and asked the paramedics and fire department not to come. It was during his 911 chats that he told the dispatcher the former wrestler was assaulting him during an argument, claiming she had thrown shoes at him. They eventually “separated” and the retired WWE star went off to a different part of the house with a 4-year-old, likely their son, though the child wasn’t named.

Despite calling off the EMTs, police arrived later in the morning to check on things, and when they got there, they determined the Strictly Come Dancing star was a threat — despite what he had alleged on the phone call. He was arrested and charged. Nikki’s rep spoke out about the controversy on Friday, simply telling E! News:

“This is a private matter and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time.”

It’s truly a horrible situation — and very shocking considering just days earlier they were both gushing about one another on social media in honor of their second wedding anniversary. Just shows how things can change in an instant. We’re sure Cheryl is not the only DWTS cast member struggling to come to terms with this arrest right now.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

