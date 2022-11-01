Cheryl Burke Recalls Abusive High School Boyfriend 'Whipping' Her With A Belt While His Parents Watched

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Cheryl Burke is bravely opening up about her past abuse.

On a Tuesday preview for an upcoming episode of Red Table Talk, the Dancing with the Stars pro got candid when talking about her past. She revealed to co-hosts Jada Pinkett Smith and Adrienne Banfield Norris the awful abuse she experienced from her teenage years that still affects her relationships today:

“Not to get too graphic but in high school, I’ll never forget the person I was with on and off for four years whipped me with a belt and I had bruises all over my legs.”

As the 38-year-old continued her shocking story, she said her ex’s parents witnessed the violence themselves and did nothing to stop it:

“I remember his parents were watching it and didn’t do anything. And it wasn’t like he was hitting me. He was whipping me.”

Disgusting. How could they not do something?! Ch-ch-check out the full preview (below):

We’re so glad she was able to leave that relationship and flourish. The full episode of RTT with Cheryl will be out on Wednesday. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

If you or a loved one is experiencing domestic violence, help can be found by calling 800-799-7233 or texting START to 88788. Additional resources can be found at https://www.thehotline.org/.

