Chicago Security Tells Fans Not To Mention Ariana Madix’s ‘Irrelevant’ Ex Tom Sandoval At Stage Door!

Listen up, everyone! There will be no more mention of Tom Sandoval while Ariana Madix is on Broadway!

While fans eagerly waited to meet the 38-year-old cocktail book author outside of the stage door at New York City’s Ambassador Theatre this week, where she is currently starring as Roxie Hart in Chicago, one of the security guards laid down an important ground rule. What was it, you may ask? No one can mention her cheating ex at any point! As seen in a video posted on Instagram, he said:

“Y’all fans of Ariana, right? Please don’t mention her ex at all. He’s irrelevant. Thank you.”

Fans applauded the security guard. Some even insisted they would “never” bring up Sandoval. Watch the video (below):

OMG!

Is this a permanent rule? Or was this guy just making a joke? If Ariana really did ask for fans not to mention Tom at the stage door, we wouldn’t blame her! No one wants to be reminded of their ex every single second of the day. And we can imagine folks at the post-show stage door have bombarded her with questions and comments about Scandoval ever since she started her run in January!

Whelp, you’ve been warned! Moving forward, anyone who attends Chicago and waits outside the venue to meet the cast don’t bring up Sandoval! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop them in the comments below.

[Image via Bravo/YouTube]