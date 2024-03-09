Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Resume Filming The Valley To Capture The Aftermath Of Their Separation!

The cameras are rolling once again for The Valley!

On the When Reality Hits podcast Friday, Brittany Cartwright confirmed Bravo resumed filming the Vanderpump Rules spinoff show to capture the aftermath of her separation from husband Jax Taylor — despite production on the debut season having wrapped last year. She explained to listeners:

“We did pick up cameras. We filmed The Valley in July, August, and September, so we wrapped in September. We picked back up to let everyone know what’s going on with our lives now for a couple of days.”

The 35-year-old momma went on to beg fans to keep the filming schedule in mind while watching these additional scenes and remember that “a lot has changed since we wrapped the show.” Oof. A lot has definitely changed for Brittany and Jax over the past few months! At the end of February, she announced on their podcast that the two are “taking time apart.” And she seems very serious about this separation despite fan speculation this is all a publicity stunt for their new show! Not only did Brittany move out of their house a month ago, she dropped the 44-year-old model’s last name, “Cauchi,” from her Instagram bio!

Damn…

Although Brittany says they are “taking time apart” from each other, it does not sound like these two are actually getting back together anytime soon! In fact, an insider for Page Six said they’re not “on a path to reconciliation!” Even Britt shared that she won’t consider reconciling with Jax until he “changes some things about his life” first. However, he has not been willing to put in any work to try to save their marriage. Eek.

Now, we will see all of this separation drama play out. Hopefully, Brittany will give us some insight into what went wrong in their marriage, including those “changes” she needs Jax to make! Perhaps we’ll even get some cast reactions to the breakup news! As for when we can expect to see the estranged couple discuss their separation on camera? Viewers will have to wait a bit, unfortunately. According to Entertainment Tonight, the new footage will be tacked on at the end of the season — which will premiere on March 19.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Does this news of additional scenes about the breakup make you want to watch The Valley?

