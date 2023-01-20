Chris Evans Is ‘Committed’ To ‘Serious’ Romance With Alba Baptista!

Things are heating up between Chris Evans and Alba Baptista!

As you know, the couple kept their relationship on the down low for months before eagle-eyed fans caught on to the fact that he and the 25-year-old Warrior Nun actress were dating when she followed him and his family on Instagram. Eventually, sources came forward to confirm the romance rumors, revealing that they had been together “for over a year” and “are in love.” An insider even told People that “Chris has never been happier.” Aww!!!

Weeks after the relationship news broke, the 41-year-old actor made things official on the ‘gram with Alba, sharing a video of them scaring each other while at home. As they say, the couple that plays together stays together! And based on a new report from Us Weekly, it sounds like Chris and Alba are in it for the long haul!

A source shared with the outlet on Thursday that the pair have become more “serious” and “committed” to each other. In fact, this is the most serious the Avengers star has ever been with a part in a very long time. Whoa! The insider explained:

“Chris and Alba have gotten serious. This is the most committed anyone can remember him being in a very long time, if not ever. They spend most of their time at his place in Massachusetts and love the quiet life there, surrounded by nature and away from the spotlight. Chris was very open that he wanted to take his time before settling down.”

It’s no secret that the Knives Out star has been wanting to get married and have a family with the right person. Chris even told People for its Sexiest Man Alive issue last year:

“That’s absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family. When you read about most of the best artists, whether it’s actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn’t the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared.”

Could he finally have found the one he wants to settle down with soon? Are they on the same page about what they want for the future? Time will tell whether things work out between Chris and Alba! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think the two are in it for the long haul? Let us know your thoughts on the relationship in the comments below!

