Chris Evans GUSHES Over Girlfriend Alba Baptista For Valentine's Day -- And The Internet Can't Handle It!!

Chris Evans is celebrating Valentine’s Day by sharing the most intimate look at his romance with Alba Baptista yet!

On Tuesday, the Lightyear star took to his Instagram Story with the sweetest montage video full of pictures of his time with the Warrior Nun star. The pair, who share a 16-year age gap, have been dating for over a year now and have clearly bonded a ton amid their mostly secret romance. In the montage, he included several pictures of them going for hikes, traveling, hanging out with his dog, and playing video games.

While the video was posted without any commentary, a second clip showed Alba playing the Nintendo alongside the 41-year-old, who could be heard laughing in the background. He then gushed in the caption:

“…I introduced her to Mario Bros 3. (She hates this video but I LOVE it)”

Ch-ch-check out the PDA-filled post (below)!

Um Valentine’s Day de respeito. ???? Chris Evans postou vários mimos dele e sua namorada Alba Baptista no seus stories no Instagram. pic.twitter.com/nrLnu2OSTH — Chris Evans Brasil | Fã site (@chrisevansbrcom) February 14, 2023

Awww!!!

This is the first time Chris has posted about Alba since going Instagram official last month. According to a source in November, they’ve been seeing each other “for over a year and it’s serious,” an insider told People:

“They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her.”

An Us Weekly source also revealed how the couple’s been spending most of their time, adding late last month:

“Chris and Alba have gotten serious. This is the most committed anyone can remember him being in a very long time, if not ever. They spend most of their time at his place in Massachusetts and love the quiet life there, surrounded by nature and away from the spotlight. Chris was very open that he wanted to take his time before settling down.”

They really do seem so happy together! The internet has been freaking out over the adorbz tribute video — just take a look at some of the best reactions on Twitter (below)!

“Chris Evans being THE boyfriend and posting a whole reel of him and Alba Baptista for Valentine’s Day” “get those chris evans pictures off my tl im mourning rn” “he looks so happy I’m emotional” “THEY SO CUTE IM SICK” “Chris Evans broke my heart again on this Valentine’s Day ” “I mean we’re all collectively crying right? ???? jk I am happy for them!!”

opening up instagram and first thing i saw was chris evans stories pic.twitter.com/IL0D17JCxV — ivy (@ohhhhherewego) February 14, 2023

me watching chris evans' storiespic.twitter.com/pBG7Ndc22B — siri ???? (@ilysmcevans) February 14, 2023

just saw THAT Chris Evans instagram story pic.twitter.com/l2foUS1zrG — michael palumbo (@mapofla) February 14, 2023

LMFAO!

Everyone’s clearly having a hard time seeing Chris fall in love with someone else, but at least he looks happy! It also seems like he’s one step closer to settling down and starting the next chapter of his life. After he was named People‘s 2022 Sexiest Man Alive, Chris opened up about what he’s looking for in his future, sharing:

“That’s absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family. When you read about most of the best artists, whether it’s actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn’t the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared.”

Seems like he’s well on his way to a happily ever after! Are you into this couple?! Or does the age gap turn you off? Sound OFF (below)!

