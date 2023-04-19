Aaron Carter’s Former Rep Questions Cause Of Death After Claiming Two Suspicious Men Were At His Home Right Before His Passing!

Not everyone is buying Aaron Carter‘s official cause of death.

As we previously reported, it was revealed this week that the late singer died from drowning and the effects of alprazolam, a generic form of Xanax, and difluoroethane, a flammable gas that is often found in cans of compressed air. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s report said Aaron took these substances in the moments leading up to his death. The drugs caused him to “become incapacitated while in the bathtub due to the effects,” and he sadly went underneath the water and drowned.

Police discovered multiple cans of compressed air in his bathroom at the time of his death, backing the autopsy report’s findings. And ultimately, Aaron’s death was ruled as accidental. So, so sad.

Related: Fans Are Pissed After Aaron Is Left Out Of 2023 Grammys In Memoriam Tribute

Despite authorities also insisting there was no foul play in the 34-year-old’s passing, those in his inner circle do not believe his death was nothing more than a tragic accident. In fact, even his former publicists Kelly K and Holly Davidson have questioned the cause of death. Why is that? His reps claimed there were two suspicious people inside his home before his death – a detail that allegedly was not “properly” looked into by the authorities:

“We are glad this case is finally closed so we can have a celebration of life and send him off to rest. However, we know two people were at his house leading up to his death and are puzzled as to why those two haven’t been properly identified and/or investigated.”

When asked whether they knew who the two guys were in the I Want Candy artist’s home, Kelly K said:

“We have no idea who the two unidentified men were that were seen just prior to the death walking out of Aaron’s home. The neighbor was a witness. That was the police investigation’s job.”

Hmm. Previously, it was reported that Aaron’s housekeeper was inside the residence, and she called 911 when she discovered him in the bathtub. But did the housekeeper see these two people in the home at the time?

Despite questioning the cause of death, his former publicist recognized that Aaron had struggled with addiction, and their team did everything they could to help him over the years. Kelly expressed:

“Our team actively tried to implement a plan to rehabilitate a recovery to health; however, due to outside influences and triggering dysfunctional relationships, these circumstances made it a challenge.”

As we mentioned before, this isn’t the first time someone has doubted the reports surrounding Aaron’s sudden passing. His ex-fiancée Melanie Martin told TMZ when the official cause of death was revealed:

“He was wearing a T-shirt and necklace in the bathtub, which doesn’t make sense. Why would he be in a bathtub with clothes on? I don’t understand the chain of events.”

Aaron’s mom, Jane Carter, also called out the investigation surrounding his death in March, writing on Facebook alongside several graphic pictures of the scene:

“They never investigated it as a possible crime scene because of his addiction past. Aaron had a lot of death threats and many many people who were making his life miserable.”

Meanwhile, close friend Bryan Cassidy also claimed the former child star was constantly worried that someone was after him:

“He would always be paranoid about people being after him or [that] somebody is after him.”

Whoa…

We continue to send love and light to Aaron’s loved ones during this difficult time. What do you think about his reps statement, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org

[Image via MEGA/WENN]