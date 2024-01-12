Love Winning?? Chris Hemsworth & Elsa Pataky Spotted Holding Hands Amid Breakup Rumors!

Looks like there’s no trouble in paradise after all!

There was quite a bit of worry for a few months that one of the happiest couples in Hollywood were falling apart! First there was a DeuxMoi item implying one of the famous Chrisses was taking a step back from acting and trying to get into music — and it wasn’t going over well with his wife. The acting retirement sounded more like Chris Hemsworth than the others, as he’s been talking about slowing down.

Later on fans noticed how Chris and his wife Elsa Pataky seemed to be spending a LOT of time apart. In October, after two whole months of not being seen together in public, they were vacationing separately! Chris went to Iceland with their daughter, and Elsa went to Tokyo with the boys. Tres worrisome, right?

There was lots of wild speculation, including linking the Thor star to another blind rumor about an affair with a younger co-star. There was never any fire — but the smoke was really getting in our eyes!

Thankfully, they’ve put the rumors to bed with their most recent sighting. Paparazzi caught the couple holding hands while on a double date with Mike and Zara Tindall. They met up for lunch in Byron Bay, and on their way from the car they locked hands like a couple of teenagers. Awww!

The sighting follows the couple finally vacationing together at the end of the year, first in Fiji…

And then in Aspen…

But we think the new sighting really sells the strength of their romance. After all, going on a family vacay and taking pics for Instagram is something celeb couples do stage to fix PR problems. But for them to hang out and hold hands when they don’t know anyone is looking? Seems to us like a fantastic sign.

What do YOU think, Perezcious marriage experts??

[Image via Chris Hemsworth/Elsa Pataky/Instagram.]