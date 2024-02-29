Dune Star Rebecca Ferguson Calls Out Co-Star Who Screamed & Made Her Cry! And The Rock Wants A Name!

Who mistreated Rebecca Ferguson? (Besides the screenwriter of Mission: Impossible 7, are we right?)

In all seriousness, on Tuesday the Dune actress revealed a horrible incident she had with a co-star once — and it has fans and one enormous mountain of a movie star searching for the name!

During her appearance on the Reign with Josh Smith this week, Rebecca recalled:

“I did a film with an absolute idiot of a co-star and this human being was being so insecure and angry because this person couldn’t get the scenes out. And I think I was so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I got screamed at and I would cry walking off set.”

Oh no! What kind of jerk would do this? Fergie wouldn’t name names — even being careful to tiptoe around pronouns — but did say they were the movie’s star, “number one on the call sheet”! And they used that weight to punch down at her!

“This person would literally look at me in front of the whole crew and say, ‘You call yourself an actor? This is what I have to work with?’ I stood there just breaking. Because this person was number one on the call sheet, there was no safety net for me. No one had my back.”

How dare they?! Finally the Doctor Sleep star had enough bullying and hit back:

“You get off my set. You can eff off. I’m gonna work towards a tennis ball. I never want to see you again.”

Demanding they be off set for her scenes? And she’d act against a tennis ball instead? Bold move! Unfortunately the movie execs took the star’s side:

“I remember the producers came up and said, ‘You can’t do this to number one. We have to let this person be on set.’ And I said, ‘The person can turn around and I can act to the back of the head.’ And I did. I was so scared. I feel it now when I’m saying it.”

Daaaamn. Thankfully the director finally admitted to her:

“‘You’re right. I am not taking care of everyone else. I’m trying to fluff this person because it’s so unstable.’ It was great from that moment, but it took so long for me to get to that.”

See the full interview (below):

So now the investigation begins…

As we hinted, one co-star it definitely wasn’t? Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who was the lead in Hercules. Not only is The Rock known for not putting up with bad behavior on sets (see: his infamous fight with Vin Diesel), he’s never been known to exhibit it. That and he tweeted after hearing about the interview:

“Hate seeing this but love seeing her stand up to bulls**t. Rebecca was my guardian angel sent from heaven on our set. I love that woman. I’d like to find out who did this.”

OK, whoever this is has made a powerful enemy!

Who else do we know it isn’t? Well, she confirmed it wasn’t Hugh Jackman or Tom Cruise. Makes sense considering she’s done multiple movies with both stars. Why would she go back otherwise right? And we’ll remove anyone from the Dune films for the same reason — especially as she’d never be telling that story on the press tour for THIS MOVIE!

So who’s left on our roster of possible suspects? It’s actually a pretty short list…

We figure we can safely write off little Louis Serkis (son of Andy Serkis). He was the lead of The Kid Who Would Be King, and he was just a wee 14-year-old at the time.

Then there’s Emily Blunt, the star of The Girl on the Train. Could the Devil Wears Prada star be the real devil? No, she’s one of the few who have actually come out and denied it! Her rep told DailyMail.com on Wednesday:

“Rebecca and Emily are friends and there’s nothing but love between them.”

Who’s left?

Well, there’s Michael Fassbender, the star of The Snowman. Hmm. A possibility. We have seen him screaming at someone in candid photos before…

Chris Hemsworth was #1 on the call sheet for Men In Black: International, but we can’t imagine this beautiful, perfect man ever speaking to a woman that way…

Then there’s Hugh Grant, the star of Florence Foster Jenkins. Technically Meryl Streep may have been #1 on the call sheet, but she wasn’t in scenes with Rebecca nearly so much. Hugh has also been known to be cantankerous lately, though that’s usually been in a tongue-in-cheek way. At least we thought…

How about Ewan McGregor, who was the star of the surprisingly good Shining sequel Doctor Sleep? They really share only one scene together, so that one seems less likely.

Finally, there’s Jake Gyllenhaal. He was the star of Life — the sci-fi thriller, not the prison comedy. Hmm.

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers?

