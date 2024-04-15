Kendall Jenner The Only Kardashian Invited To Met Gala This Year?? Kim & Kylie May Be Snubbed?!

The first Monday in May is right around the corner, and with it comes the always highly anticipated Met Gala!

We’re already learning about the star-studded guest list for Anna Wintour‘s iconic annual event, which is slated to go down once again at the Metropolitan Museum in NYC. And while tons of high-profile names grace the list thus far, a few more are notably absent: as in, the entire KarJenner fam, save for one!!

Per Page Six on Saturday, here’s what the world knows thus far about the guest list: Kendall Jenner has scored an invite for what will be her tenth Met Gala. But big sis Kim Kardashian — who herself has already attended ten Met Galas, including 2022’s controversial Marilyn Monroe turn — supposedly isn’t on the invite list. Neither is Kenny’s little sister Kylie Jenner, who has attended six times. Momager Kris Jenner, a five-time attendee, has also thus far been snubbed, per that outlet, as too have Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, both of whom are only one-time attendees — in 2022.

We’re less surprised about Kourt and Khloé not making the cut, and even Kris, TBH. But no Kim?! And no Kylie?? Really??? Obviously, things could change between now and that first Monday in May, but damn, Anna! She’s really locking down that guest list!! Of course, if Timothée Chalamet is invited, Kylie could be his plus-one, right? Hmm…

Speaking of the lucky list of invites, Page Six also reported on Saturday about a whole host of superstars who are attending. That list includes superstar Gisele Bündchen, though it’s as yet unclear if she’s bringing Joaquim Valente with her. Other A-listers including Rihanna, Uma Thurman, Olivia Rodrigo, Sarah Paulson, and Met Gala mainstay Cara Delevingne will be there, too.

There will be notable newcomers in attendance, as well. Killers of the Flower Moon star Lily Gladstone will reportedly be there, as will Ayo Edebiri, who’s been slaying in projects like The Bear and Bottoms. As for the fellas, you can expect Saltburn hunk Barry Keoghan to pop up, too. He made his Met Gala debut last year and will apparently be dropping by again.

As always, there are major A-listers who are co-chairing the event this year, too. This time around, Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, and Chris Hemsworth will be the celeb co-chairs. They’ll sit alongside the 74-year-old Vogue editor in chief throughout! And right away, yeah, we’re wondering about it too: will things get awkward with Kenny and her ex-boyfriend Bad Bunny popping up in the same place?! Sorry ’bout it, Devin Booker!

Now, we should contextualize all this by saying one thing: do any of y’all remember last year?? The year Kim and her famous fam were supposedly banned from the Met Gala only to have the SKIMS founder work her magic and suddenly find herself back on the guest list?? Yeah. THAT. Clearly a lot can change between now and early May when this year’s gala and its theme “The Garden Of Time” turns up. But still, it’s interesting to hear Kenny apparently already has the inside track compared to Kim and Kylie — at least so far! Thoughts, y’all?? Share ’em (below)!

