OMG Chris Hemsworth Is Wearing A Big Fake Nose In Furiosa! WATCH!

Well, that is a choice! We heard Chris Hemsworth was doing something different in Furiosa, the highly anticipated prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road. This is… not what we expected!

Anya Taylor-Joy owns the trailer, taking over from Charlize Theron to tell the early chapters of Furiosa’s life before meeting Max in the 2015 action epic. But Hemsworth’s honker steals a chunk of it — once you recognize him that is — because that big prosthetic nose is WIIIIIILD!

Related: Charlize Theron ‘Didn’t Feel Safe’ With Tom Hardy

Ch-ch-check out the first look and let us know what YOU think??

[Image via Warner Bros/YouTube.]