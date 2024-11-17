So Much For Those Threats To Quit -- Chrishell Stause Is Back Filming Selling Sunset! But There's A BIG Catch!

Chrishell Stause is back filming Selling Sunset like she never left — despite some SERIOUS threats to the contrary amid her nasty and endless feud with co-star Nicole Young!

In case you forgot about this shocking storyline over the last few months, the bombshell Kentucky native has been threatening Netflix for a while about choosing either her or Nicole when it comes to future seasons of the real estate reality TV juggernaut. Stause even went so far as to draw a proverbial red line by claiming at one point that if Young came back to the show, she would dip out! In turn, things got so tense that viewers openly wondered whether the show was going to be finished FOR GOOD!

But according to brand-new information from insiders, uh, that hasn’t happened at all!

On Saturday night, TMZ cited sources connected to the show who claim that both Chrishell and Nicole are currently filming the ninth season of Selling Sunset. Remember, Stause has been super aggressive about quitting if Nicole came back after the eighth season. It even totally derailed one of the show’s most recent reunion specials. But now, these insiders claim Nicole is back… and Chrishell is, too!

As the story behind the scenes goes, Nicole apparently signed her contract to film season 9 before Chrishell started popping off publicly that she didn’t want to work with her foe anymore. Netflix got caught in a hard place at that point as Stause tried to push that “her or me” ultimatum with producers. But over time, Chrishell was evidently smart enough to realize that this tactic wasn’t working — especially since Young already had a signed contract in hand. So, Stause dumped the drama and decided to film!

But there’s a BIG catch here… even though both women may be filming season 9 as we speak, they are apparently not filming together. Insiders claim that the pair has yet to shoot a single scene together for this forthcoming season. And with as much bad blood as there is between ’em, we kind of doubt they will share the screen anytime soon.

Of course, that’ll make for high drama whenever they do finally get together on camera. But it’ll also mean producers now have to thread the needle on figuring out workable storylines without the two of them together in a room for the foreseeable future. And to get an idea of what that might look like, well, perhaps you might ask Andy Cohen how he feels about Real Housewives of New Jersey mainstays Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga giving each other the cold shoulder for YEARS at this point. Not ideal!!

Regardless, the eighth season of Selling Sunset debuted its streaming run on Netflix back on September 6 (trailer below), and now it sounds like things are chugging straight ahead for season 9 and beyond.

Thoughts, y’all?? Did Chrishell crumple up and cave on this matter?! Or did she smartly recognize her relative lack of leverage and pivot to making the smart move for her long-term reality TV future?? Share your takes (below)!

