Chrishell Stause Is Sick Of 'Insane' & 'Ridiculous Conspiracy Theories' About Her Relationship With Keo Motsepe!

Chrishell Stause is done with all the conspiracy crap!

The 39-year-old Selling Sunset star, who also appeared this past season on Dancing With The Stars, appears to be seriously enjoying her time in her brand-new relationship with pro dancer Keo Motsepe. But some people can’t leave well enough alone, and so, Stause is inviting the craziest ones to “let your crazy flag fly,” as she said on Friday evening on Instagram!

Related: Chrishell Opens Up About Cheating As A Dating Deal Breaker In New Interview

The reality TV star and actress took to IG to post a brand new pic of her and Motsepe (above), along with a very important message to those who may have something less than nice to say. Writing to all those who have been spreading “ridiculous conspiracy theories,” Stause said:

“If you love love, feel free to leave your beautiful positivity below. If you are insane & tied up in ridiculous conspiracy theories that were never, and have never had any truth to them, by all means let your crazy flag fly! Ha! Entertaining either way”

Wow!

Talk about taking a stand!

Although she didn’t get into specifics, the rumors and rumblings are likely about the ongoing fan feeling that she was somehow involved with her former DWTS partner Gleb Savchenko following his split from now-estranged wife Elena Samodanova.

Though Savchenko was accused of “ongoing infidelity” as the reason for their split in the first place, both he and Stause have completely denied that she had anything to do with it. In fact, Savchenko previously asserted publicly that his relationship with the reality TV star was always “strictly platonic,” even during their time on the show together. Still, that hasn’t stopped some fans from really going over the top, apparently…

Related: Chrishell Nearly Rejected Motsepe Early On As A Love Interest For THIS Crazy Reason!

FWIW, Stause and Motsepe are currently vacationing with Savchenko and his new flame, actress and dancer Cassie Scerbo, according to multiple sources who spoke to People about the matter. So there’s some weird kind of couples dating action going on there right now, isn’t there?!

Hey, whatever floats your boat, ya know?? Different strokes for different folks, and all that. Ha!

What do U think of Chrishell’s comments here, Perezcious readers?? What about her couples vacation with Savchenko and his new love interest, at least as far as those old rumors are concerned?? Sound OFF about everything here down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Chrishell Stause/Instagram]