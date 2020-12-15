DWTS' Gleb Savchenko Is Dating Cassie Scerbo Following Chrishell Stause Romance Rumors & His Ongoing Divorce!

We’ve gone from “rumored love triangle” to “double date” QUICK!

If you’ve been following the Selling Sunset/Dancing With the Stars drama, you’ll recall a time not too long ago that fans thought Chrishell Stause was the other woman in Gleb Savchenko’s relationship with wife Elena Samodanova. The dance partners denied any romantic entanglement, and Chrishell surprised everyone by making things official with Gleb’s BFF Keo Motsepe instead.

Related: Larsa Pippen & Malik Beasley Openly Flirting On Instagram Amid His Divorce!

Meanwhile, the Russian dancer was single following a contentious split with Elena — but not for long, apparently. A source told Entertainment Tonight that Gleb has been dating actress Cassie Scerbo for “a few weeks” following his November breakup, and the new couple are “having a lot of fun together.”

The source explained:

“They’re very into each other and get along well. They’re not serious at this point, but they’re seeing where things go. They’ve been enjoying spending time together and getting to know each other better.”

Well, they’re serious enough to vacation together… with Chrishell and Keo! The fab foursome snuck off to an adult-only resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on Sunday. (Obligatory reminder that traveling during a pandemic is NOT recommended.) All four posted Instagram snaps of the luxury digs and gorgeous views.

Gleb didn’t exactly make things IG official with his new lady, but he DID give a shoutout to his Dancing co-star. Alongside a pic of himself and Keo, he wrote:

“2020 has been a crazy year.. Appreciate the little things and the people in your life that make you smile every day. Grateful for this guy.”

Innerestingly, Keo referred to the trip on his own IG Story as a “much needed vacation,” while his girlfriend captioned her own snap of the resort:

“Sometimes I have to pinch myself that this is where I am for work .”

So, did Chrishell bring her boyfriend and two pals along on a work trip, or do we think “work” is just a cover up for traveling amidst the coronavirus? LOLz.

Related: Blake Shelton Dishes On Gwen Stefani Proposal!

In any case, it seems like the reality star’s new relationship is going well. In a recent appearance on The Viall Files, she told host Nick Viall that Keo is “the best” and admitted she was “blushing” just talking about him. She shared:

“I just want to be careful what I say because obviously I’m excited and everything, but, you know, you don’t want to squash something by talking about it. … I’ve always kind of been, you know, a hopeless romantic, so I just don’t want any — it’s already hard enough as it is when, you know, something is promising. I just don’t want to add any pressure and make it, you know, any more. I’m going to stop myself. Just the pressure. I don’t want to add any more to it than it is.”

Well, all of these Dancing romances have sorted themselves out, it seems. We’re happy everybody’s happy!

[Image via WENN/Avalon/Sheri Determan & Keo Mostepe/Instagram]