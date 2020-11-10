Chrishell Stause Says Cheating Is A Dating Deal-Breaker -- While Battling Rumors She's Dating A Cheater!

Chrishell Stause must be right about her embattled Dancing With The Stars partner… because if not, the cognitive dissonance here is off the charts!

As we’ve been reporting, the Selling Sunset star has come under fire after DWTS pro Gleb Savchenko was outed as an alleged cheater by his pissed-off estranged wife. Savchenko himself was quick to come forward in Stause’s defense, insisting that their relationship through the show was 100% platonic — strictly ballroom.

Related: Here’s Why Chrishell Feels Less Pressure To Find Love This Time Around…

So for Chrishell, then, there’s no better time than the present to double down on core values — like how cheating is, um, really bad! After all, she already knows a thing or two about being on the wrong end of that situation… or so we’ve heard.

So when the former DWTS contestant popped up on former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s Off The Vine podcast over the weekend, it was high time to talk relationships, love, marriage, and, yes, infidelity!

While the 39-year-old TV star-turned-real estate agent sounded optimistic on the podcast with Bristowe, saying she was “open to whatever” may come her way in life and love, it’s very clear she’s put up boundaries to protect herself from future heartbreak. For one, when the Bachelorette alum asked about what type of man Chrishell doesn’t want, the Kentucky native was SUPER clear in her answer:

“If I found out they were a cheater in some way, like, they had a girlfriend or that whole thing [that would be a deal breaker]. We see that every season [on the show]. We find out there’s some girl at home who thought he loved her, you’re out of here. I don’t need to talk about it, we don’t need to have a conversation.”

Amen to that! On a reality show and in real life!!!

Related: Divorce Was ‘Devastating,’ But Chrishell Says Her Conscience Is ‘Totally Clear’

BTW, Bristowe’s interview with Stause was interesting to hear, because the Canadian host was NOT shy in her cheerleading about Chrishell possibly being the next Bachelorette.

Kaitlyn poured compliments on her fellow reality star even in just thinking about the possibility, saying:

“I would be so happy if you were the Bachelorette, oh my gosh I would poop my pants. That would be the most incredible choice they’ve ever made. I just think you would be strong enough to handle production and that kind of thing. I think you’d be so great on TV.”

That’s quite the endorsement from a former Bachelorette, isn’t it?! There’s no telling it’ll work out, of course… but still!

Reality TV possibilities aside, though, it sounds like Chrishell just wants to get back out on the dating scene again.

We know how hard she prepped to be on DWTS, and now it sounds like it’s time to have a little fun. She told Kaitlyn:

“At the end of the day, I’m looking forward to getting out and mingling a little bit. I’ve been so busy dancing, I wanna go on a date! I’m like ‘Woah, what’s that feel like?’”

Ha!

Go enjoy it, girl! It’s your time!

[Image via WENN/Instar/Avalon]