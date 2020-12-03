Chrishell Stause & DWTS Pro Keo Motsepe Are Dating!

Looks like Chrishell Stause is dating one of the Dancing with the Stars pros after all — just not the one everybody assumed!

You could say the Selling Sunset star has been unlucky in love: she experienced her own messy, public divorce from Justin Hartley last year, and more recently got inadvertently tied up in her dance partner Gleb Savchenko’s divorce from his wife Elena Samodanova. But it seems like her luck has changed, as the TV personality posted some romantic snaps of herself and dancer Keo Motsepe to her Instagram Story on Wednesday.

A source confirmed to Entertainment Tonight:

“Chrishell Stause and Keo Motsepe are officially dating. Keo and Gleb [Savchenko] are best friends… Chrishell and Keo are both awesome and felt like, ‘I’m single, you’re single. Let’s try this.'”

It is a little surprising after all that talk of Chrishell and Gleb’s “flirty” relationship that she actually ended up with his BFF (who this season was paired with Anne Heche). Even Elena seemed to believe that something more was going on between the dance partners, telling People her ex had “multiple affairs” but that a “recent inappropriate relationship” had been the last straw. She said:

“No wife should ever stand by and watch while another woman gifts her husband expensive presents, lures him out to dinners and seduces him at every turn.”

Both Gleb and Chrishell denied having anything but a platonic relationship, so it seems like Elena must have been wrong in her assumptions (or she was referring to someone else…). In any case, the newly-single dancer seems totally happy to see his two good friends together. When Keo reposted the snap to his own IG page, Gleb commented:

“ Love you guys!!!”

Some of the other DWTS family, including Nev Schulman, Jennie Mai, Cheryl Burke, Daniella Karagach, and this season’s winner Kaitlyn Bristowe also expressed their support for the pairing with plenty of heart-eyes emojis.

From what we can tell of the IG love-fest, this new couple seems VERY cute together. In one post, the duo hit the gym (the couple that works out together, stays together!); in another, Keo made the 39-year-old laugh by surprising her with the camera. He captioned the clip, “I will always make you smile.”

AWW!

We’re so glad these two found happiness with each other! After everything she’s been through, Chrishell deserves a good, stable relationship. Best of luck, guys!

