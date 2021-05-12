Courtney Stodden Reveals Chrissy Teigen Apologized In Public -- But BLOCKED Them In Private!

Oh damn, this just isn’t getting any better…

When Courtney Stodden accused Chrissy Teigen of bullying them (reminder: Courtney is now non-binary) when they were still a teenager — even sending DMs telling them to kill themselves! — we were shocked. Even more so when Court brought the receipts, showing the ugly messages the supermodel would send, mostly in late 2011 and early 2012.

But Chrissy seemed to be taking accountability for her actions, writing a series of tweets both apologizing to Courtney and condemning her past actions, even her past identity as a citizen of the internet.

She wrote:

“I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that… is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel. I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won’t be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!!”

She then finally apologized directly to Courtney — well, for a second anyway — before going back to her audience:

“I have tried to connect with Courtney privately but since I publicly fueled all this, I want to also publicly apologize. I’m so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am… And I am so sorry I let you guys down. I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago.”

So how does the now-26-year-old feel about the apology? Well, their statement starts out well enough:

“I accept her apology and forgive her.”

Aaaaand just goes downhill from there.

“But the truth remains the same, I have never heard from her or her camp in private.”

Whoa. Chrissy totally claimed to have tried to reach out in private to apologize — so they’re basically calling the Lip Sync Battle host a liar! Court wrote:

“In fact, she blocked me on Twitter. All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realizing her ‘wokeness’ is a broken record.”

Daaaaamn.

And yes, in case you were wondering, there are receipts once again. Check out the proof of the apparently still-active block:

Is Chrissy’s apology just for her Twitter followers and not for Courtney?? What do YOU think??

