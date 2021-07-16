Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Say Goodbye To Dog Pippa In Emotional Tributes

So sad…

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are mourning the loss of their dog Pippa. The adorable French Bulldog was 10 years old when she passed away on Thursday. The controversial TV personality took to her Instagram with a selfie to wish the pup farewell, reflecting:

“our beautiful little pippa just died in my arms, not long ago. she was 10, I remember picking her up in Gainesville and documenting our trip home. She was a sassy broad – loved her pearl necklace and never took s**t from ANY new dog we brought in.”

Aww… She looked really good in that pearl necklace, too! Described as a “road” and “tour dog,” the cookbook author seemed to be processing the devastating goodbye as best as possible knowing that her former furry friend Puddy, who died in 2018, was gaining a friend. Teigen added:

“we loved her so much. We love you sweet girl. I know you’re giving puddy hell up there. Thank you for giving us your whole life.”

John shared similar sentiments in his upload honoring the deceased pet, noting of the snapshot above:

“This pic is her living her best life: on the road with her dad, wearing pearls. We got her near Gainesville FL so I gave her my best impression of a southern accent whenever I spoke for her. She was smart, fancy and didn’t take any s**t. She gave us so much joy for 10 years. We love you Pippa!”

An hour later, the All Of Me vocalist followed up with a memory in the comment section of his post, recalling:

“I was just remembering how she was when we lived in NYC and she couldn’t just go outside and pee in the backyard. If we were gone too long and she had to relieve herself in the apartment, we would know she did it before we even saw the evidence because she had this look of shame on her face. Her whole body showed the regret she felt for disappointing us. We’ve had several dogs together but never one so smart and intuitive and aware and good at communicating with humans”

Wow! Pippa sounds like such a special doggy! And we’re sure more and more of these now bittersweet memories will be shared among the family as they mourn this loss in the coming days. Read the couple’s full tributes (below).

The 35-year-old has been having a difficult time after dubbing herself as part of the “cancel club,” and we’re saddened to see times only get tougher for the family with the loss of their baby girl.

R.I.P., Pippa!! We know you’ll be dearly missed.

