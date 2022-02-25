Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Are 'Confident And Optimistic' About 'Emotionally Exhausting' IVF Journey

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are hopeful that they’ll be blessed with another little one as they begin their in vitro fertilization (IVF) journey.

Just days after the Cravings cookbook author revealed that she and her hubby have decided to try to expand their family, a source is opening up about how the couple is handling this new process.

Speaking to Us Weekly on Friday, a confidant shared:

“They consider themselves lucky to be in a position where they can try.”

IVF is obviously a very expensive procedure that not every family can afford, so it’s great that they know how privileged they are — and appreciate the opportunities that they have.

It also sounds like the mom and dad, who currently share Luna, 5, and Miles, 3, are on the same page when it comes to potentially getting pregnant again. The couple tragically lost their son Jack in September 2020 after Chrissy suffered complications mid-pregnancy. The loss was devastating for the whole family, so trying again surely brings up a lot of emotions.

According to the source, the Grammy winner has been a great support system, they revealed:

“It’s thanks to John’s love and support plus his levelheaded-ness that Chrissy’s been able to stay so positive and strong. They’re taking it step-by-step but both feel confident and optimistic.”

The singer has been by the 36-year-old’s “side every step of the way” and is “totally on board” with the decision to try for another child.

The insider gushed:

“It’s his decision as much as hers to try. He’s proud of Chrissy for showing the courage and strength to go through IVF, which of course has its share of physical discomforts and can be an emotionally exhausting process too.”

The Chrissy’s Court alum has already been pretty vocal about how uncomfortable the process can be.

Last week, she first hinted at the medical decision in her Instagram Story by snapping a photo of injectables. Just hours later, she returned to the app to update fans about what was going on in her personal life, sharing:

“I wanted to let you guys know I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos. I honestly don’t mind the shots, they make me feel like a doctor/chemist but the bloating is a bitch, so I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!”

Here’s that full post (below):

People should really stop speculating if a woman is pregnant by now — it rarely comes out the right way. Especially considering Chrissy’s most recent pregnancy, there’s just really no need to say something until she says something.

As for the painful process, the model also filmed herself using the injections and tried to reassure fans that the pain wasn’t so bad, adding:

“The other shot burns a bit. (OK a lot). They say to pinch the skin, but I feel like that makes it burn more. But listen to your doc lol.”

Above all, we’re sending positive vibes Teigen and Legend’s way as they continue with this journey!

