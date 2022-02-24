Nick Cannon Says He Finds Sex With Pregnant Women To Be An ‘Amazing Turn-On’!

Nick Cannon just shared one of the things that gets him going in the bedroom!

During The Nick Cannon Show on Wednesday, the 41-year-old host took a moment to answer some burning questions about sex from viewers with several guests on stage, and let’s just say it was rather eye-opening. One audience member, in particular, shared that her sister’s libido has increased since becoming pregnant, but her husband refuses to sleep with her. The woman then asked:

“How do men really feel about having sex with women who are pregnant? Is it a turn-on or turnoff?”

Nick immediately chose to answer the question, saying:

“I’ll take this one! I’m going to be honest, it’s the most amazing turn-on. When you see a woman that’s bearing your child, it’s magical, it’s God-like. Especially during that process. I know sometimes you think when you’re pregnant you might get a little insecure because your body is not how it normally is, but your body is doing something that my body can’t.”

As you know, the rapper is expecting his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi. He’s already a father to 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Cary, 5-year-old Golden and 13-month-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and 7-month-old twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa. Unfortunately, Nick and Alyssa Scott lost their child Zen in December.

The Wild n’ Out star went on to say he knows that he isn’t the only one who feels this way because of the DMs that the mothers of his children receive. He joked:

“I’ma be honest, I know it’s a bunch of y’all dudes in my baby mamas’ DMs when they be pregnant. Y’all little freaks.”

Honestly, this explains a lot about Nick! You can ch-ch-check out the entire segment (below):

