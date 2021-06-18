John Legend Speaks Out HARD Against Michael Costello Amid Chrissy Teigen Scandal!

John Legend is ride or die for Chrissy Teigen!

Amid her ongoing bullying scandal, the 42-year-old crooner is speaking out about the latest chapter of controversy that involves fashion designer Michael Costello and those infamous “DMs” — DMs her team claim are 100% fake!

As we reported, Costello accused the Cravings author of not only bullying him online, through Instagram comments and alleged DMs, but he also says she waged secret, behind-the-scenes attacks against him to tear his career down. Why? He says it all started back in 2014 when a doctored Instagram post went viral alleging him to be racist! He believes Chrissy fell for the faked images and went on the attack, never giving him a chance to defend himself. So as she dealt with the fallout of her mean tweets aimed at Courtney Stodden and others, he shared his own truth of his experiences with the social media maven.

But now her team is calling BS on the DMs he shared, swearing they’re fake!

We know, this is all very messy AF!!

Enter her doting husband, the silky vocal cord gifted Legend, who took to Twitter on Friday to GO OFF:

Chrissy apologized for her public tweets, but after her apology, Mr Costello fabricated a DM exchange between them. This exchange was made up, completely fake, never happened. Receipts below: https://t.co/Toh2rjTXNS — John Legend (@johnlegend) June 18, 2021

Honestly I don’t know why anyone would fake DMs to insert themselves in this narrative, but that’s what happened. — John Legend (@johnlegend) June 18, 2021

I encourage everyone who breathlessly spread this lie to keep that same energy when they correct the record — John Legend (@johnlegend) June 18, 2021

The All of Me singer had chimed in once before, simply saying his wife was doing “great” all things considering. This is certainly a more passionate defense!

For his part, Costello released a statement prior to Legend’s tweets, doubling down on his own claims, saying Teigen and co. are shamefully victimizing him even more by trying to push a fake DM story just to discredit him. You can read his full statement HERE.

Of note, Farrah Abraham is another celebrity who isn’t buying Mrs. Legend’s multiple apologies. She claims Luna‘s momma has yet to reach out and personally apologize to her for the bullying tweets of the past, despite telling the public her intentions to do so. You can read Chrissy’s most recent apology HERE.

Who do YOU believe, Perezcious readers?? Do you think we’ll ever see an Oprah interview with Chrissy??

