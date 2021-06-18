Michael Costello's Team Releases Statement Following Chrissy Teigen Fake DM Claims!

Well, we knew this was coming!!

Following Chrissy Teigen‘s team speaking to Business Insider, and the evidence provided by the site, Michael Costello‘s reps have released a statement of their own.

In case you missed it, someone in Chrissy’s camp said the “bullying” messages Costello made public on Monday are not authentic. Insider also confirmed that the screenshots appear to be inconsistent with certain Instagram functions and updates. When the site pointed all this out to the Project Runway star, he had no comment.

Instead, Team Costello decided to share a separate message, which denied Chrissy’s fake claims, and continued on with the narrative that all the cookbook author wants to do is further discredit him. They shared in full:

“The fact that Chrissy Teigen’s team is desperately trying to prove the DM’s are fake and attempts to discredit Michael Costello, a victim of trauma and bullying by Chrissy Teigen both online and offline, confirms to us that she remains the same bully, despite her apology. When a victim feels like their only recourse is to speak up, and the abuser’s first move is to discredit the victim and shame him publicly, this perpetrates victim-blaming and it costs lives. Seven years ago, when Michael Costello presented Chrissy Teigen with evidence that the alleged racist comment she was fake, she refused to believe evidence. Now, her team is quick to discredit Michael’s character in an attempt to salvage her image. Beyond the DM’s, we have emails and documents unreleased to the public that confirms that Chrissy Teigen has gone out of her way to blacklist Michael Costello, making him endure 7 years of suffering – mentally and financially. Michael Costello is only one of the many victims that has endured long-lasting traumas due to Chrissy Teigen’s bullying behavior. Chrissy Teigen’s team has yet to reach out to us.”

It’s interesting that Costello’s camp made no specific denial of the hard IG evidence which was supplied by Business Insider. Hmm… This doesn’t bode well considering he is also being called out by various people for his own past bad behavior.

They mention having more evidence against the Lip Sync Battle TV host — so maybe this will get even messier?! Only time will tell.

Whose side are you on Perezcious readers?! SOUND OFF with your wildest thoughts in the comments (below)

[Image via FayesVision/Lia Toby/WENN]