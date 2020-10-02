Chrissy Teigen’s Mom Mourns Loss Of Third Grandchild In Tribute Post: ‘My Heart Aches’

Those closest to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are reeling over the couple’s pregnancy loss after they made the reveal Wednesday night.

While support and sympathies from fellow celebs have poured in, the cookbook author’s mom Vilailuck took to her Instagram account on Thursday to pay tribute to the baby, named Jack, along with sharing video and photos of herself saying goodbye one last time.

The infant, who would have been her third grandchild, was cradled in her arms for the emotional farewell, in which Vilailuck looked to be choking back tears. She wrote for the caption:

“My heart aches love you so much baby Jack #สู่สุขตินะลูก”

The Thai hashtag translates as “to happiness,” and we can only imagine she was sending off the little fighter to peace.

As we’ve previously reported, Chrissy’s pregnancy this time around had been a difficult one. After conceiving naturally, the momma was candid and vulnerable about her fears and complications while carrying the child. It was only earlier this month that she told followers she was put on mandated two-week bed rest by doctors, before being hospitalized on Sunday.

The former Sports Illustrated model confessed “excessive bleeding” due to a “super weak” placenta had meant multiple blood transfusions, though the little one sadly didn’t make it.

Teigen shared the heartbreaking announcement on social media just the other day, writing:

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

She continued, in part:

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.”

He was so loved.

Please keep the family in your thoughts as they grieve this unimaginable loss.

