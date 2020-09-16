Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Got In ‘Trouble’ For Not Taking Doctor-Ordered Bed Rest Seriously!

Slow down, Chrissy Teigen!

As we reported, doctors recently ordered the expecting 34-year-old old momma to take it easy amid her third pregnancy with husband John Legend. Instead of listening to the two-week bed rest mandate, the Cravings author has more or less continued business as usual around her home — and now her medical team is cracking down on their disobedient patient!

Teigen shared the update with followers in a video on her Instagram Story, where she explained a very loose interpretation of what bed rest actually means:

“I didn’t really know that bed rest was in bed. I honestly thought bed rest was you have to really, really relax, stay home. I thought it could be couch rest. But now I’m in trouble. Now I need bed rest.”

We’re so glad someone cleared that one up for the pregnant model! She went on to say that it’s all about “super serious bed rest times,” moving forward because she’s “just trying to be as healthy as possible” amid her most challenging pregnancy yet.

Chrissy admitted:

“It’s a bit of a difficult pregnancy. I feel good though. I will say I’m probably being punished for talking so much about how great the first two went. I was like, ‘Oh yeah, pregnancy’s awesome!’ But now I get it. I get anyone that thinks it’s not so awesome, but very happy to be carrying this baby.”

The Lip Sync Battle star also tweeted about the stricter relaxation period, revealing she spent all but five minutes in bed in the last 24 hours. She also noted that she’s on the mandatory bed rest until next Tuesday, and we’re really rooting for her to reach the goal this time around!

Been in bed for all but 5 mins of the last 24 hours. Here til next Tuesday. Lord it’s kind of crappier than it sounds. On punishment for saying the first two pregnancies were easy peasy — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 16, 2020

As we mentioned up top, it’s not all that surprising to hear that Teigen’s in this position.

She’s been carrying on against doctor orders, documenting lots of fun activities with her family recently as her kids, Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, are being homeschooled and she just celebrated her seventh wedding anniversary with Legend. While their brood enjoyed lots of fun shenanigans around the house, this momma should literally be staying put right now!

Did we forget to mention she’s also been testing recipes for her forthcoming third cookbook, too? Sheesh, talk about staying busy in quarantine!

You also might’ve noticed that the bed rest mandate also hasn’t stopped the Queen of Twitter from remaining active on social media. She offered a cheeky show of support for Chris Evans after his NSFW photo mishap by sharing an anecdote about her own camera roll being full of pictures of boobs (including her own). There will be time for witty jokes after she’s cleared to operate at full-speed again, though!

Rest up, momma!

