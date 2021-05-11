Courtney Stodden Says Chrissy Teigen 'Would Privately DM Me And Tell Me To Kill Myself' -- OMG!

Courtney Stodden is coming forward with a SHOCKING reveal about Chrissy Teigen.

As you’ll no doubt recall, Stodden was just 16 years old when they vaulted to fame for marrying then-51-year-old Doug Hutchison. Well now, in a new interview with The Daily Beast, Stodden — who is now 26 years old — is recalling that time in their life and the horrific fallout and treatment they endured from celebrities like Teigen.

As you may recall, we previously reported on how back in 2011 and 2012, John Legend‘s wife was brutally belligerent towards Stodden on Twitter.

We even shared screenshots of some of the highly disturbing tweets Chrissy sent to Hutchison’s now-ex-wife during her initially bizarre rise to fame (below):

Jeez.

And there were more:

But it gets worse!

In that new interview with The Daily Beast, Stodden reveals for the first time how it wasn’t just mean tweets but actual private direct messages where the swimsuit model allegedly told them to “kill myself,” too.

WTF?!

Stodden explained all of her mistreatment at the hands of the media during that period of their life, focusing the most on Chrissy, Courtney Love, and Joy Behar, saying (below):

“She wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die.’ And not only her, but Joy Behar had a field day with calling me a ‘slut.’ Courtney Love told me I was a ‘whore.’ People came out of the woodwork to beat up on a kid because she was in a situation that she shouldn’t have been in. There were a lot of celebrities acting like playground bullies. Some of the worst treatment I got was from women, and we’re not going to get anywhere if we keep holding each other back.”

Wow…

Not all of them have been so cruel:

“You know, one of the biggest surprises is that all of the celebrities who shamed me—other than Perez Hilton, who stood up and was kind—they have not sought to apologize or sent any kind of love my way. The majority of love and apologies have come from reporters and also people online who tell me that they appreciate me and love me, and that I’m a source of strength for them. And that means everything to me.”

But seriously, where’s Chrissy on this one?!

Especially after she cited bullies as part of her own reason for leaving Twitter earlier this year?! Isn’t her Twitter departure and the reasons behind it a bit more bizarre now considering it’s coming to light how much she allegedly bullied a teenager on the social media network and made it unusable for Stodden?? It’s been a decade, isn’t it time to own up to past mistakes??

Thankfully, fans are already having NONE of this s**t.

The reactions to Courtney’s Daily Beast interview — especially in regards to the cookbook author’s alleged terrible behavior — are already pouring in:

“chrissy teigen will pay for her sins in due time what a vile disgusting woman” “chrissy teigen tried to bully a 16yo abuse victim into suicide? this is so much more than ‘oh she’s annoying on twitter’ she’s a f**king monster” “Chrissy Teigen is just an awful person. She constantly harasses people she believes she’ll get away with harassing. Especially minors. & She will cry ‘people are cyberbullying me.’ But will never take responsibility for the harm she has caused to others.” “It’s forever F**k Chrissy Teigen over here. She is easily one of the most unlikable people I’ve ever seen ‘famous.’ Zero redeeming qualities.” “I am once again reminding you society has moved beyond the need for people like Chrissy Teigen” “Chrissy Teigen stalked and threatened a teenager. Why has she not been deplatformed.” “I smell another social media break coming for Chrissy Teigen.”

That last one… YEP!

In another part of the interview, the young star expanded on having suicidal thoughts — not saying what exactly led to those moments:

“There have probably been five times that I’ve felt like I wanted to kill myself—and made the actions to go ahead and do it. So, there’s been a lot of dark moments in my life. There have been a lot of evenings where I’ve felt—and still feel—alone. The way my life has been is so tragic that I just feel empty, and I think a lot of that stems from my father not being around. I think that if my father was around, I wouldn’t feel so helpless in these circumstances, with so many of these Hollywood predators. But he’s not there. This might sound corny to some people, but I like to look to my Heavenly Father and get strength that way. You’ve just got to take it day by day.”

Stodden also addressed undergoing a breast ultrasound on TV at the age of 16, thanks to Dr. Drew… but that wasn’t the only ugly instance of media obsession with the teen bride:

“I have a lot of trauma from that entire chapter in my life, and that’s the time where you’re developing—your brain’s developing, you’re becoming a woman. And as I’m forming, I am being mocked, overtly sexualized, abused—not only in my home, but internationally—and it really did a number on my self-confidence and my sense of worthiness, which I struggle with today. The first step to healing is to talk about it, and the way that I was treated on national TV by Dr. Drew, I look back on it and I just feel sick to my stomach. That wouldn’t happen today, but we still do have children being overtly sexualized. Look at that congressman, Matt Gaetz. As a society, we need to recognize where things went wrong. Another thing that stands out to me is, when I was 17 years old I went on Funny or Die!’s The Donny Clay Show with Jason Alexander. And on the show, the skit was me in a bathing suit—I was a minor—and Doug was sitting next to me, but Jason was in the middle and he was feeling my breasts with his cellphone. It was supposed to be a funny thing, where he turns to the camera and goes, ‘Come back on the show when you’re 18, and I can have my way with you behind this couch.’ I remember looking around and the cameraman and everyone was laughing. I was this joke. A giant, sexual joke. And looking back on all of this stuff, nobody wants to say anything about it. Apparently, it’s OK to treat minors this way.”

She also dove deep into how ex-husband Doug had been “grooming” her since the start of their relationship, which you can read in her full interview with The Daily Beast by clicking HERE.

What do U make of Courtney’s allegations here, Perezcious readers?? Surprised to hear those claims floating around about Teigen?

Sound off with your take down in the comments (below).

