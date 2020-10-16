John Legend ‘In Awe Of’ Chrissy Teigen’s ‘Strength’ After Pregnancy Loss — Read His Full Tribute HERE!

It’s been a really tough couple of weeks for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, who announced the loss of their pregnancy late last month.

The couple have kept a relatively low profile since, with the Twitter queen making a quiet return to social media over the weekend followed by a performance by the singer at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday. The poppa of two dedicated his rendition of Never Break to the star, making for an emotional night.

John paid tribute to his wife again on Thursday, highlighting her strength through “challenging moments,” namely the incredible grief of losing their baby, Jack. Along with the full clip of his BBMAs set, he took to Instagram to write:

“This is for Chrissy. I love and cherish you and our family so much. We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling. I’m in awe of the strength you’ve shown through the most challenging moments. What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world. We’ve experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we’ve deeply felt its inherent fragility.”

The 41-year-old described Teigen as his inspiration for Never Break, which is a testament to their love:

“I wrote this song because I have faith that as long as we walk this earth, we will hold each other’s hands through every tear, through every up and down, through every test. We promised each other this on our wedding day seven years ago, and every challenge we’ve faced has made that promise more powerful, more resilient. Our love will remain. We will never break.”

Legend continued:

“Thank you to everyone who has been sending us prayers and well wishes, flowers, cards, words of comfort and empathy. We feel and appreciate your love and support more than you know.”

He also acknowledged how their pain of losing a pregnancy isn’t unique to them, which has brought them comfort during these dark times.

“More than anything, we’ve heard so many stories about how so many other families have experienced this pain, often suffering in silence. It’s a club no one wants to be a part of, but it’s comforting to know we’re not alone. I’m sure Chrissy will have much more to say about this when she’s ready. But just know we’re grateful and we’re sending love to all of you and your families.”

You can see his full post (below).

It’s absolutely understandable that they would want to take their time before opening up about their sorrow, especially after so bravely sharing it with the world in the first place.

For those who may not remember, the 34-year-old model was ordered to weeks of bed rest before landing in the hospital due to excessive bleeding. Chrissy received multiple blood transfusions while hospitalized, noting how her “super weak” placenta was not giving the baby the nutrients he needed.

She fought so hard to keep him strong, but in the end, he couldn’t pull through. The momma of two shared at the time:

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

Teigen continued telling followers about the name they had chosen for their baby, while also honoring his time with their family:

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.”

This is a deep pain we can’t even imagine. The whole family continues to be in our thoughts.

[Image via Chrissy Teigen/Instagram]