Christina Anstead Celebrates ‘Aftermath’ Of Split From Ant Anstead With Massive YACHT!

Some people dye their hair after a breakup, others make big purchases, and Christina Anstead definitely falls into the latter category!!

The Christina on the Coast host just purchased a yacht, which she named “AFTERMATH,” following the mid-September announcement of her split from Ant Anstead. What a fitting name!

The 37-year-old posted a snap of herself posing next to the sizable vessel with both arms in the air, complete with a bottle of bubbly in each hand. In the caption, she tagged luxury boat maker Prestige Yachts and yacht dealership Sun Country Coastal, but turned the comments off.

Guess she didn’t want to be called out on the shady move. LOLz!!

As we mentioned, the couple announced their separation via Instagram, with the momma of three writing at the time:

“Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.“

Just a few days later, she reflected (below) more on her new chapter and how she’s starting to move forward after her estranged husband made his first statement:

“Sometimes our calling is bigger than our plans. I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two. I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies – but sometimes life throws us curve balls. Instead of getting stuck in these “setbacks” I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow. So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me. And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed. I’m messy, I’m real and I’m working on healing.”

Purchasing a yacht definitely equals healing!!

Anstead added:

“I’m surrounded by extremely powerful women who help me cope, build me up and push me to be better. If you’ve DM me or text me – I haven’t written back because I’m taking time to clear the “noise” and focus on myself and the kids. I appreciate the support and I hope my story inspires you to not be so hard on yourself for the decisions / choices you’ve made. We are all a work in progress.”

We have to agree that working on yourself after a divorce, especially when there’s a child involved, like the former couple’s 1-year-old son Hudson London, will be easier with a shiny new toy.

