Christina Anstead Is ‘Creating Her Own Happiness’ After Ant Anstead Split & Tuning Out The ‘Noise’

Christina Anstead is doing her best to keep it together right now!

As you’re likely aware, the HGTV star recently announced her divorce from husband Ant Anstead after less than two years of marriage. Though they’ve each spoken out since the announcement came to light, the 37-year-old’s longtime best friend is chatting with the press to assure everyone “she’s going to be okay.”

Cassie Zebisch, who is also Christina’s publicist, shared with People:

“Even though this is a really difficult time for Christina, she’s doing her best to tune out all the noise and focus her energy on her children and her work. Even during the most challenging times, her resilience continues to inspire me every day.”

For now, Christina is keeping her focus on “creating her own happiness and she remains positive while she surrounds herself with people who are uplifting her and letting her know she’s going to be okay.”

Since we previously heard she wasn’t doing so hot, this is great news!

Obviously, her kids are of the utmost importance! Christina and Ant share 1-year-old son Hudson London Anstead, and the Flip or Flop host is also a momma to daughter Taylor and son Brayden with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. Cassie added (below):

“Her children are happy and healthy and that all that matters. She’s really taking this time to focus on what’s important in her life and she knows that she has tremendous support from all her close friends and family. Despite the false stories that are continuing to circulate about her with unnamed sources, she is doing her best trying to ignore it.”

As we previously reported, the momma of three opened up about “feeling lost” and dealing with her current state of “anxiousness” in a vulnerable Instagram caption:

“I live in a state of anxiousness and I’m so used to it that when it’s not there I tend to feel a void and hop into something that causes the feeling I’m used to. This can be good and bad. And it’s one of the things I’m working on breaking the pattern of. Sometimes anxiety and pursuit of new dreams leads me down amazing paths, other times it leaves me feeling lost and in a state of fight or flight / or crying in my closet. Tv changed my life and I am grateful for the life it’s provided, the experiences, the friends I’ve made along the way. Sometimes our calling is bigger than our plans.”

Speaking directly about her newly-announced divorce, and past marriage to El Moussa, the Christina on the Coast host continued:

“I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two. I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies – but sometimes life throws us curve balls. Instead of getting stuck in these “setbacks” I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow. So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me. And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed. I’m messy, I’m real and I’m working on healing. I’m surrounded by extremely powerful women who help me cope, build me up and push me to be better. If you’ve DM me or text me – I haven’t written back because I’m taking time to clear the “noise” and focus on myself and the kids.”

Take a look at the rest of Christina’s caption (below):

Let’s hope everything Cassie said is true and that Christina really is finding her way!

[Image via WENN & Christina Anstead/Instagram.]